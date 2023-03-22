Are you in search of a healthy snack to enjoy during Navratri? Look no further than this delicious Falhari Bhel! Navratri, a nine-day festival celebrated with great zeal in India, involves fasting for many people to honour Goddess Durga. During this time, individuals consume satvik food, including ingredients such as Sabudana, Buckwheat flour, Potato, Curd, and Paneer. Despite the limited ingredients, you can prepare a wide range of dishes to savour during this festival, including Kuttu ki puri, pakoras, and sabudana khichdi.





One dish that you must try during Navratri is Falhari Bhel, a tasty and easy-to-make recipe that can add variety to your meal. Many versions of this dish exist, and while some people use sabudana or fruits and vegetables like potato and cucumber, the main ingredient in this recipe is makhana. Makhana is also consumed during fasting, and it is a healthy option as it is low in calories and keeps you fuller for longer. To make this bhel flavorful, boiled potatoes, potato flakes (Namkeen), green chillies, black pepper powder, roasted cumin powder, peanuts, rock salt, and lemon juice are added. Potato flakes and roasted peanuts give the bhel a crunchy texture, and you can even add pomegranate seeds if desired.





How to Make Falhari Bhel | Falhari Bhel Recipe:

Heat a pan on the gas stove and add 1 tablespoon of desi ghee. Then, roast the makhanas on low heat until they become crunchy and light brown. Take a bowl and add the roasted makhanas, boiled potatoes, finely chopped green chilli, roasted peanuts, black pepper powder, roasted cumin powder, potato flakes, rock salt, and lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients well.











For the full recipe of Falhari bhel for Navratri, click here.











Now that you have the recipe for this quick and easy snack, try it during fasting.




