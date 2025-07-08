Are you craving something spicy and flavourful every evening? It's not you, it's the weather! Monsoon is all about enjoying hot and fresh snacks with a cup of tea or coffee. The nip in the air makes us crave some crispy snacks, but if you are bored of plain old pakoras, we have the perfect cuisine for you to enjoy - Korean food. Most Korean dishes are spicy and a complete flavour bomb, with lots of textures and elements in a single dish. From silky ramen to cheesy corn dogs, here are some of the best Korean snacks to enjoy on a rainy day. You can cook these at home with our tasty recipes, or if you are feeling lazy, simply order online using a food delivery app.

Here Are 5 Drool-worthy Korean Snacks Perfect For A Rainy Day:

1. Korean Corn Dogs

Korean corn dogs are hot dogs and cheese on a stick, coated in a batter and fried till golden brown. These are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Corn dogs are topped with delicious sauces like spicy sauce, cheese sauce, and sweet chilli sauce. Click here for the recipe.

2. Ramen

Ramen is one of the best Korean dishes to enjoy on a rainy day. Enjoy a soupy bowl of ramen with perfectly cooked noodles, sliced meat, soy-cured egg, and crunchy veggies. Prepare a bowl of comforting ramen, put on your favourite K-drama, and enjoy a blissful evening. See full recipe here.

3. Dakgangjeong (Popcorn Chicken)

Dakgangjeong is Korean-style crispy fried chicken, coated with a sticky, sweet, and spicy sauce. These bite-sized pieces are crunchy and juicy at the same time. Pair these with pickled radish and a fizzy drink for the perfect monsoon snack.

4. Tteokbokki

Tteokbokki is a famous Korean street food made with chewy rice cakes cooked in a fiery red gochujang sauce. The combination of soft rice cakes and spicy-sweet sauce makes it addictive. Enjoy it piping hot on a rainy evening. Click here for the recipe, or if you do not want to make rice cakes from scratch, simply order tteokbokki online and enjoy.

5. Bibimbap

If you are craving something hearty and satisfying, choose bibimbap. It is a wholesome Korean rice bowl topped with sauteed vegetables, gochujang, fried egg, and meat or tofu. Mix everything well before eating to enjoy the burst of flavours in every bite. Find the recipe here.





You can never get tired of Korean food with all the fun textures and drool-worthy flavours. Which of these dishes are you going to enjoy first? Share with us in the comments below.





