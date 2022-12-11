Over the years, South Korean cuisine has become a global phenomenon, helping people to realise that a Korean meal consists of more than just Kimchi. From side dishes to rice at the center of most meals, Korean cuisine has much more to offer. Every time you open your social media apps, you're bound to see a variety of food bloggers, influencers, and homechefs attempting various Korean recipes at home. It could be Ramen, Teok-bokki, or something else. While looking for Korean recipes to try this weekend, we came across a recipe for Korean corn dogs. Wondering what it is? It is a Korean-style hot dog. This snack is a popular Korean street food. In this recipe, stuffed sausages are battered and deep fried until golden and crisp.





If you think it will be a time-consuming and back-breaking process, we are here to prove you wrong. This recipe only takes 20-25 minutes to prepare. Be it an impromptu party at home or simply when you are craving a delicious snack to try this weekend, this recipe fits every purpose. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started. Take a look below.





Corn dog makes for a delicious snack.

Korean Corn Dog Recipe: How To Make Korean Corn Dog



Cut the sausages and mozzarella cheese into 4cm slices. Spread the breadcrumbs on a baking tray or plate. Skewer the sausages and mozzarella cheese sticks together. You can make mozzarella corn dogs without the sausage by using only the cheese, the choice is completely yours!





In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, and gradually incorporate the milk and egg. If your batter appears to be too thick, add more milk in 20 ml increments. You want it to be thick and sticky. The batter should adhere to the skewers and not easily drip off. Fill a glass halfway with the mixture.





Roll the sausages into the batter and coat it with breadcrumbs. To keep the coating on the skewers, gently press the breadcrumbs. Deep fry until crisp and enjoy! For more such delicious Korean snacks, click here for some of our best recipes.





Try it out and let us know how you all liked it in the comments.