Dhapate: The High-Protein High-Fibre Mixed Grain Maharashtrian Flatbread (Recipe Video Inside)

Ancient grains like millets, barley and sorghum have always been celebrated in Indian kitchens. From flatbreads and snacks to curries and even beverages, these grains have been used in numerous recipes. Thanks to a renewed focus on these healthy and nutritious grains, people all over the world have come to recognise their importance. These ancient grains are not just incredibly rich in complex carbohydrates or fibre, they also contain a whole lot of essential vitamins and minerals. These are the healthier alternatives for refined flours, which deliver less fibre and more empty calories. There are a number of recipes in Indian regional cuisines, which put the spotlight on these very ancient grains and one of them is dhapate - a high-fibre and protein-rich spiced flatbread hailing from Maharashtra.





What Is Dhapate





Dhapate are savoury flat cakes or flatbreads prepared from three different healthy flours - whole wheat flour or gehu ka atta, jowar flour or sorghum flour and besan or gram flour (chickpea flour). The flatbread is spiced with a whole range of spices and herbs, including carom seeds (ajwain), cumin seeds (jeera), garlic, turmeric, red chillies, coriander etc. The dough might also contain finely chopped red onions and while roasting the flatbreads, white sesame seeds are also sprinkled on top, to give the bread a delicious nutty flavour. Dhapate may be enjoyed with any curry or pickle of your choice, but since it's more like a paratha, it's mostly enjoyed with fresh home-churned white butter or makkhan. But before we look at the full recipe for dhapate, let's look at its nutritional profile.

What Makes This Multi-Grain Flatbread Nutritious

Sorghum and gram flour are both gluten-free and may be consumed by people who are allergic to this protein. However, whole wheat contains gluten, but is otherwise incredibly nutritious. Jowar or sorghum is rich in protein, as is besan or chickpea flour and both are cholesterol-free. Wheat is also rich in protein (12.6 grams per 100 grams, as per data by the United States Department of Agriculture) and contains good amounts of good amounts of fibre as well. Gram flour or besan contains even more protein (22 grams per 100 grams, as per the USDA data) and it also has good amounts of potassium, iron and magnesium. Additionally, the spices like cumin, carom, coriander and turmeric also deliver a whole lot of benefits, including antioxidants and phyto-nutrients that may help maintain good health.





Authentic Maharashtrian Dhapate Recipe

YouTube Chef Vaishali Polke of the channel Being Marathi Recipes shows us how to make this authentic Maharashtrian flatbread - dhapate:











To roast this flatbread in healthy fats, you may use olive oil, ghee or coconut oil, instead of refined oil. Happy cooking!







