Diabetes Diet: 5 Delectable Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas For Diabetes

Thinking what to eat for breakfast is quite a challenge.

It has been emphasised often enough that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It helps kick-start your metabolism, energise you and prepare you for the day. Skipping breakfast could prove very detrimental for your health and energy levels. If you are a diabetic, it is even more important for you to have a filling and nutritious breakfast. Skipping your breakfast or tucking into something unhealthily high in carbs could cause blood sugar fluctuations. Thinking what to eat for breakfast is quite a challenge. When you are pressed for time, you are most likely to eat anything that comes your way but diabetics need to be very careful of what they add to their plate.











Here are some vegetarian breakfast ideas diabetics can try:







Oats are a very good source of both protein and fibre. Dietary fibres take time to break down and digest. They also make sure that the sugar is released slowly, which further ensures stable blood sugar levels. Since, it is steamed and not fried, it helps you save a whole lot of calories too!





(Also Read: Green Peas (Matar) For Diabetes: Why This Desi Veggie Is Good For Regulating Blood Sugar)

Diabetes Diet: Oats are a very good source of both protein and fibre

This staple Indian breakfast dish is actually a great way to keep your blood sugar levels stable. Moong dal is teeming with fibres, which not only make you feel satiated but also keep blood sugar spikes in check. This recipe also allows you to choose between mushroom and tofu toppings.





(Also Read: Is Eating Ghee Healthy For Diabetics? Here's What The Expert Has To Say)





Diabetes Diet: This staple Indian breakfast dish is actually a great way to keep your blood sugar levels stable

Methi leaves have antidiabetic properties. They also have a low Glycaemic Index (GI). GI is a relative score given to carbohydrates depending upon how they affect your blood sugar levels. Low GI foods ensure slow-release of sugar in the bloodstream. You can sneak these non-starchy leaves in paratha dough, and enjoy them crisp and hot. Make sure you do not make it too oily and it is best to stay away from salty butter too.





(Also Read: 7 Healthy Paratha Fillings That You'd Love To Devour!)





Diabetes diet: Methi leaves have a low Glycaemic Index (GI)

Not only for your breakfast, you can munch on sprouts at any point of the day. They are low in carbs, and rich in protein and fibre. Choose the lentils and legumes of your choice and sprout them. You can also top it with some chaat masala and lemon juice for that extra zing.





Ragi is a delicious gluten-free, low-carb grain you can add to your diabetes diet. Ragi dosa is actually fairly simple to make. You can pair this dosa with piping hot sambhar or coconut chutney.





Ragi is a delicious gluten-free, low-carb grain you can add to your diabetes diet.





Have you got more delish vegetarian recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section below!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



