Diabetes Diet: 5 Delicious Winter Snacks For Diabetes Management

Winters are upon us and as we wrap ourselves underneath layers of wool to keep warm, it is advisable to make necessary tweaks to one's diet too. Why you ask? Because eating seasonal has been linked to a number of health benefits. There are a number fruits, vegetables, that you find only in this season. Some of these seasonal treats are so nutritious that they could help manage a number of health conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Diabetes is one of the biggest challenges in the world of health and nutrition. According to a study carried by the Lancet Journal, about 98 million Indians are at risk of developing diabetes by the year 2030. Diabetes is charecterised by elevated blood sugar levels. While there is no way to reverse the condition, but you can manage it effectively by adopting a healthy and balanced diet rich with fibre and low glycaemic index foods.







Diabetics should ideally split their meals in multiple small meals, and make sure they are replete with nutrients and contain no added sugar, refined goods and processed junk. They should also be low in simple carbohydrates. These carbohydrates digest too soon and cause a surge in blood sugar levels. Here are some healthy winter snacks diabetics could include in their diet to make sure their blood sugars are stable.





1. Shakarkandi chaat





Potato's pink tuber cousin, shakarkandi or sweet potato may actually do wonders for blood sugar management. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "they contain slow-release carbohydrate and the hormone adiponectin, a combination that helps keep blood sugar levels steady." Just boil them, cut them, add a bit of lemon juice, sprinkle some chaat masala on top-and your shakarkandi chaat is ready.

(Also Read: Load up on These Starchy Delights: 6 Ways to Use Sweet Potatoes)





Diabetes: Sweet potatoes have low glycemic index



2. Carrot sticks and hummus





Carrots are packed with good quality fibres. They are low in carbs and calories too. Wash the winter veggie well. Peel and cut them in long strips, dip them in hummus and munch away!







3. Beetroot salad





Beetroot is another winter delight, we can never get enough of. The ruby red vegetable is also a treasure of fibre, folate, manganese, potassium, iron, vitamin C, vitamin B9. This beetroot salad made with a delightful mix of beetroot, broccoli, walnuts, apple, celery and roasted papad makes for a healthy evening snack. Make sure you avoid adding sugar in the mix.





Also Read: Alia Bhatt Makes Beetroot Salad And Shares Her Diet Secrets (Watch Video)







4. Nutty trail mix





Nuts are an intrinsic part of desi winter preparations. They are used to make ladoos, they are used in halwas too. Now use a chunk if these healthy nuts for your own trail mix. Take a bit of almonds slivers, flax, chia, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, prunes and put them in a mason jar. Tuck into them when cravings kick. Practice moderation.





Diabetes management: Nuts are an intrinsic part of desi winter preparations.

5. Roasted chana





Chanas, or chickpeas, are packed with fibres. Did you know? Fibres also induce a sense of satiety. If you feel full, you would refrain from binging on other unhealthy snacks.





Try these snacks, but make sure you do not lose sight of portion control. Excess of anything may prove detrimental to your health.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



