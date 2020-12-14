Diabetes Diet: This Chana Dal With Palak And Methi May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

A high-protein, high-fibre wholesome meal is the way forward for those with diabetes.

If there's anything that is comforting, tasty, quick and healthy in an Indian meal, it has to be a bowl of dal. Not only is it quick and easy to make but is also known to manage many health-related problems. From upset tummy to seasonal infections and much more, a bowl of wholesome dal is a one-pot meal that can soothe our souls at any time. All we need to do is to choose our ingredients wisely and we can make our bowl of dal even diabetic-friendly!





Currently, one of the most common chronic conditions, Diabetes Mellitus is an irreversible condition that can only be managed through a healthy diet and lifestyle. Besides a complete ban on sugar and sugar products, it requires certain tweaks in our daily meals which might sound hard but can easily be replaced with healthier options. For instance, the addition of green vegetables like spinach and methi. Winter-special methi is one option that is not just healthy but also extremely delicious. While methi is known to have an unusual amino acid (called 4HO-Ile) that helps enhance insulin secretion and increase insulin sensitivity, spinach (palak) has a low-glycemic index. Moreover, spinach is low in calories and is rich in fibre. It takes time to digest slowly, keeping us satiated for longer duration and preventing sudden spikes in the blood sugar levels.

Chana dal is a comforting and delicious dish to include in your diet.

With so many health benefits, adding these two foods to our bowl full of dal may do wonders. A high-protein, high-fibre wholesome meal is the way forward for those with diabetes and this recipe of Hariyali dal is just the perfect dish to include in your next meal.





Here's how you can make Hariyali dal to manage diabetes at home:

Ingredients:





- Chana dal (blanched) - 1 cup





- Kasuri methi- 1/2 tsp





- Spinach puree- 3/4 cup





- Cumin seeds- 1 tsp





- A pinch of hing





- Onion- 1/2 cup (finely chopped)





- Ginger garlic paste- 2 tsp





- Garam masala- 2 tsp





- Coriander powder- 1tsp





- Water- 1/2 cup





- Oil- 1 tsp





- Salt- 2 tsp





Method:





1. First, combine chana dal and water in a pressure cooker and cook till about 5 whistles.





2. When cooked, drain and keep aside.





3. Heat one teaspoon of oil in a wok and saute cumin, kasuri methi and hing for a while.





4. When the start to crackle, add onion, ginger-garlic paste and saute for about 2 minutes.





5. Add the spices now including garam masala, dhania powder and salt. Followed by spinach puree and water, mix it well.





6. Now, add cooked dal, mix it well and cook on a medium flame for about 5 minutes. Keep stirring it continuously. Serve hot.





7. Pair this with chapatis along with any of your favourite tantalising chutney.





Try this diabetic-friendly dal at home for your next meal and share your experience with us in the comments section below.











Disclaimer:





This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









