Diabetes Diet: How To Make Methi-Moong Dal Idli To Manage Blood Sugar Levels (Recipe Inside)

A wholesome, light yet yummy south Indian breakfast is perhaps the best way to celebrate a lazy weekend; don't you think? Crispy dosas, piping hot uttapam and fluffy idlis paired with comforting sambar and coconut chutney on the table are sure to melt our hearts and impress our taste buds. And the best part is that south Indian breakfasts are healthier too! Sambar made with lentils and steamed idlis is perhaps a match made in heaven! But the usual idlis made with rice might not go too well with someone who is a diabetic or has high blood sugar levels.





Diabetes is an irreversible condition characterised by excess sugar in the blood which can only be managed effectively with certain tweaks in our diet. In that case, we must look for food alternatives that can help manage blood sugar levels while not ripping us off the flavours we love to indulge in! The south Indian staple idli is one dish that can be experimented with in many different ways. From oats idli and ragi idli to palak idli, the delicacy can be prepared in myriad ways for a healthier spin. Here is a diabetic-friendly idli recipe that comes with the goodness of fenugreek (methi) seeds and protein-rich moong dal.

Regular idlis made with rice may not go well for those with diabetes.





Fenugreek seeds are one of the most beneficial in managing blood sugar levels since they are replete with fibre. It digests slowly and enables the gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream, which prevents sudden spikes. According to a study, published in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research, a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes. No wonder fenugreek water is often suggested by experts to diabetics for managing the condition. On the other hand, moong dal is rich in protein which keeps us satiated for long hours, takes time to digest and keeps blood sugar spikes in control.





Here is how you can make methi-moong dal idli at home to manage diabetes:

Ingredients:





-Moong dal (soaked and drained)- 1 cup





- Fenugreek seeds (soaked)- 1 tbsp





- Salt- 1 tsp





- Fruit salt (optional)- 1/2 tsp





- Curd- 1/2 tbsp





- Oil- for greasing





Method:





1. Combine all the ingredients, except oil and salt, in a blender and make a smooth paste.





2. Add salt to the paste along with little water.





3. Now grease the idli moulds with minimum oil and put spoonful of batter in each of the moulds.





4. Let it steam for about 15 minutes until fluffy.





5. Demould the freshly made idlis carefully and serve with sambar and coconut chutney.





Try these yummy and healthy methi-moong dal idlis at home to manage blood sugar levels and share your experience with us in the comments section below.





