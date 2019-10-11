Diabetes Diet: This Okra Soup May Be A Healthy Addition To Your Diet

98 million Indians are at risk of developing diabetes by the year 2030.

Diabetes currently afflicts scores of people across the globe currently. According to a study by the Lancet Journal, as many as 98 million Indians are at risk of developing diabetes by the year 2030. Unfortunately, there is no sure shot cure to diabetes, nor there is any popular drug that could reverse the condition. But, you can ensure dietary and lifestyle measures that could help manage the condition better. Your diet, in fact, forms a very crucial component of diabetes management. As per nutritionists and health experts, you should stock up on fresh veggies that are full of fibre. Fruits are a healthy choice too, provided they are low in sugar and high in fibre. Nuts, lentils and legumes are dense in overall nutrition and also very beneficial for diabetes patients.





Bhindi/Okra Benefits For Diabetes Management

If you are wondering, which vegetables should you start with, we'd say go for seasonal and local vegetables. Bhindi or okra is said to be packed with antidiabetic properties. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, okra is "a rich source of many nutrients, including fibre, vitamin B6, and folate. B vitamins slow the progress of diabetic neuropathy and reduce levels of homocysteine, a risk factor for this disease. The soluble fibre also helps stabilise sugar." Additionally, okra is non-starchy (100 grams of bhindi contains only 7.45 grams of carbohydrates as per USDA) and low in calories too.





How To Make Okra Soup For Diabetes Management

While you can prepare the veggie in endless ways, one of the healthiest ways to yield its benefits is by using it in soups. A healthy, warm broth with okra will not only soothe the chill, but also help keep your blood sugar levels stable. The subtle flavour of this okra soup recipe is sure to leave you craving for more. Packed with the goodness of bhindi, tomatoes, corn and capsicum, the soup is just ideal for the nippy weather that is upon us too! You can skip the bacon in this soup. According to a latest study, processed food may up the risk of developing diabetes. Besides this, bacon is also known to induce weight as it is high in calories.





Try this soup at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Make sure you do not skip your medicines, if any and adopt a healthy and wholesome diet.









