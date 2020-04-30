Why Diabetics Should Include Chickpeas In Their Diet | 5 Diabetic-Friendly Recipes

Diabetes are of many types: Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational diabetes

Diabetes is one of the biggest health concerns around the world right now. Millions are afflicted by the metabolic condition, and even the young ones are not spared. Diabetes occurs when your body is not able to produce enough insulin, or is not able to respond to the insulin produced. If a study by Lancet is to be believed, by the year 2030, 98 million Indians are expected to be diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes are of many types: Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational diabetes. Until now, there aren't any legitimate treatments or medicines to reverse the condition; however, you can do your bit to manage it and lead a healthy life.





If you are diabetic or prediabetic, you have to take extra caution, whereas your diet is concerned - sugary goods, refined-flour cereals and breads, processed food and trans-fats should be swapped for more fibre-rich and healthy foods.





What is so special about fibre-rich foods, you ask? Fibre takes a while to digest. It also takes time to breakdown, which enables slow release of sugar and prevent abrupt blood sugar spike. There are plenty of foods around you that are enriched with fibre; for example, nutritious legumes like chickpeas are storehouse of fibre. Chickpea (or chana) is not only a good source of fibre, but is also packed with protein and disease-fighting antioxidants like vitamin C, E and beta carotene. It is low in carbohydrates, fills you up and curbs appetite, and also has a low glycemic index. (Glycemic index is the relative ranking given to carbohydrates based on how the impact blood glucose levels. Foods with glycemic index 55 or low are good enough to be added to a diabetes diet.)

5 Chickpea Recipes For Diabetics:

1. Hummus: The Mediterranean dip and spread made with ground chickpea paste is super easy to whip up, and healthy too.

2. Chickpea & Spinach Salad With Cumin Dressing: An incredibly easy salad made with goodness of chana, palak and jeera. The lip-smacking fare is sure to impress.

3. Spinach Soup With Chickpeas: A heart broth made with all things nutritious and nice. It makes for an ideal supper option too, the recipe also does away with fattening croutons.

4. Three Bean Chaat: A tantalising chaat, bursting with protein and fibre. Rajma, chana and green beans make this chaat super wholesome. You can rule out the potatoes.

5. Minted Chickpeas With Crispy Okra: Packed with a melange of interesting flavours, crispy okra is served on top of a refreshing chickpeas salad.







