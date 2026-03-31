Kiwis are among the fruits that almost everyone enjoys. They are sweet, slightly tangy, easy to enjoy at any time of the day, and packed with nutrients. Most of us already know they are great for immunity and digestion, but did you know they might actually help you sleep better, too? Sounds surprising, right?

A video shared by Dr Tim Tiutan on Instagram is now gaining attention for highlighting this surprising benefit. In the clip, he says, "Kiwis contain natural melatonin. In fact, a small clinical study demonstrated that people who ate two kiwis before bed for four weeks fell asleep 35% faster, woke up less, slept 13% longer, and had better sleep quality."

Kiwis Might Be Your Answer To Better Sleep

Now think about that for a second: falling asleep faster and waking up less in the middle of the night just by adding a fruit to your routine. That's what we all want, don't we? Kiwis help with it because they are rich in melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate your sleep cycle. So, the idea is simple: if your body gets a natural source of it, your sleep might improve.

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A study by the National Library of Medicine notes that kiwifruit contains melatonin, which plays an important role in regulating your body's sleep cycle. The study also suggests that the fruit contains serotonin, which may help improve sleep quality. On top of that, they are rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and support overall body function.

The Internet Approves Of This Natural Source

The internet's reaction to Dr Tim Tiutan's video reaffirmed the power of kiwis. One user said, "This really does work I've gone from 6 hours sleep to almost 8 hours sleep most days." Another user had a completely different experience: "I got so excited for this a few months ago - only to find out that I developed an allergy to kiwi (never had a problem before!)."

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Some are even rethinking their routine. One comment read, "I've been eating them in the morning with my yogurt. I am switching." One user confirmed, "This does work. Slept longer, more deeply, and didn't wake up. Only sadness is when they are out of season, my sleep is not as good."

What are your thoughts about this clip? Tell us in the comments below.