Did You Know These Eating Habits Are Making You Fat?
Deeksha Sarin | Updated: December 14, 2017 12:58 IST
Are you trying to shed those extra kilos but are unable to do so? If even after working out for hours in the gym, you're not getting proper results then it's quite alarming. There are many food habits that might seem all normal in our everyday routine; however, they have all the potential to adversely affect our health. These eating habits might not come into notice easily but they definitely are not good for the body in the long run.
Highlights
- Skipping meals slows down body metabolism
- Eat smaller portions of food and chew properly
- Replace junk intake with healthy food to lose weight
Watching TV while Eating
Have you ever wondered how that packet of Aloo Bhujiya disappears so fast whenever you sit on the sofa to watch TV? If you're a couch potato who watches TV with every meal, then there are high chances of you being heavy on the weighing scale. The primary reason behind this is that if we consume anything while watching TV, then we end up taking bigger portions of food, which we normally wouldn't have taken. Also, when our mind is distracted while watching TV, we often don't realise what and how much we are binging on. This results in unnecessary calories being consumed that ultimately hinder weight loss.
Midnight Munching
Almost all of us experience those sudden hunger pangs where that craving of indulging into a gooey chocolate cake pops up in the middle of night! It's okay to have those cheat days once in a while but it's not a good idea to make it happen every now and then as it results in a huge calorie overload. Cravings cannot be avoided, so the best you can do is to replace that junk intake with a healthy one. This way, you'll have to work a little less on that treadmill next morning.
Skipping Meals
Skipping meals is the worst of the entire lot. If you think that skipping breakfasts and lunches will help you in shedding that extra weight, then you ha e the wrong idea. Skipping meals will only make your body go into a starvation mode which will ultimately slow down the metabolism. Instead, take smaller portions of healthy food after regular intervals and your body will thank you for this!
Eating Quickly and Not Chewing Properly
It is of utmost importance to chew properly the food that you eat. If the same is not done, then it will lead to indigestion and weight gain. The bottom line is to take smaller portions and then eat slowly while chewing the food properly.
So, now that you know how these eating habits can adversely affect your health, you must avoid them at all costs. If you don't, all your strenuous workouts will come to nothing.
