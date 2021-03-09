SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Did You Know? This Easy Trick Makes Leftover Rice As Good As New!

Did You Know? This Easy Trick Makes Leftover Rice As Good As New!

Leftover rice can be reheated in a number of ways, but here's a simple and effective trick which will blow your mind!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: March 09, 2021 15:44 IST

Reddit
Did You Know? This Easy Trick Makes Leftover Rice As Good As New!

Leftover rice can be reheated in a microwave with this easy trick.

Highlights
  • Rice is one ubiquitous grain found in the Indian cuisine
  • Here's how you can reheat leftover rice in a microwave
  • Try this simple trick for fresh-tasting rice in minutes

One of the best things about the Indian kitchens is the simple and efficient usage of leftovers and excess food. Leftover food can be utilised in many different ways in Indian cuisine. Whether it is rehashed into an entirely new dish or revamped with some interesting and unique techniques - leftover rice can too be used in a number of ways. Reheating leftover rice the next day is something that many of us often try. Somehow, the rice always comes out lumpy and soggy with less-than-ideal results. So, is it possible to reheat leftover rice to give a fresh and authentic taste? This easy trick is a super quick way to reheat leftover rice and make it as good as new.

mkq7dn7o

Use this simple trick to reheat your leftover rice. 

Experts usually suggest reheating rice in a microwave with water, using one tablespoon for each cup of rice and reheating till all of it is absorbed. For reheating on a gas stove, the technique is to use water, oil or butter to revamp and cook the rice again till it is dry. However, the trick we have for you is completely different and so much easier!

Newsbeep

The hack was originally shared on TikTok, and soon found its way to multiple other social media channels. The trick is quite simple - all you need is a microwave and an ice cube. Take the leftover rice in a microwave-safe bowl or plate, and right before you pop it in, add an ice cube on top. This ice cube will then help evenly steam the rice, making it taste fresh and absolutely delicious!

(Also Read: )

Try this hack next time you have a leftover batch of rice at home. Tell us in the comments how your results came out!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Leftover RiceEasy HackViral Hack
Watch: Make This Chatpata Poha Finger Snack In Just 15 Minutes 
Watch: Make This Chatpata Poha Finger Snack In Just 15 Minutes 
Mahashivratri 2021: 5 Classic Sabudana Recipes To Break Your Fast With
Mahashivratri 2021: 5 Classic Sabudana Recipes To Break Your Fast With

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 