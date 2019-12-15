Indian Cooking Tips: Turn Leftover Rice Into South Indian Appam In Minutes (Recipe Video Inside)

Appam is a popular south Indian delicacy.

What pancake is to people living in western countries, appam is to south Indians. Appam is round and thin pancake-like flat bread that is a popular delicacy in the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A south Indian food lover knows how important appam is as a part of the cuisine. If you also love the flavours of the foods from down south, we are sure you would love appam too. Did you ever try appam in a restaurant and its taste lingered on in your mind for a long time after, and you still sometimes crave for it? Then, we will help you make it easily at home with your leftover rice.





Often times, we make rice in bulk and a part of it is always left unused. Making appam out of it is a great way to utilise rice for your next meal. Bonus – you get a delicious dish too! The recipe video shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa' demonstrates an easy way of making appam at home.





Blend your leftover rice with water in a mixer-grinder to make rice paste. Add suji (semolina) and some water and let it sit for some time. When you get a fluffed up batter, add onions, capsicum, coriander leaves and some common spices. Pour a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves and make appam in an appam pan. It's that easy!

So, next time you are left with some rice from your last meal, don't let it go waste. Make this authentic south Indian appam in minutes and enjoy a tantalising evening snack or morning meal.





Watch How To Make Appam At Home With This Recipe Video -

