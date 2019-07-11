Indian Cooking Hacks: Add These 3 Ingredients To Leftover Rice To Make It Wholesome And Delish

You can revamp the leftover rice into a completely new and exciting dish

Whether it is curries, gravies, sauces, yogurts, pickles or chutneys, one dish that stands out to be as a perfect pairing with almost everything is rice. Plain simple boiled rice has been a go-to staple dish for many people out there. Thanks to its versatility. It gives us enough room to experiment, which is why, even if we end up preparing a lot of rice in one batch, we can use that to make several other delights. However, you can revamp the leftover rice into a completely new and exciting dish by adding in three basic yet flavourful kitchen ingredients. If you're intrigued about what exactly we are talking about, they are tomatoes, onions and chaat masala. Surprised, aren't you?





Boiled rice can be transformed into various delectable delicacies









Tomatoes and onions are readily available in almost all Indian kitchen households. By adding them to leftover boiled rice, it will not only take the flavour game to a whole new level but will also make the dish quite filling and wholesome. Chaat masala adds a tangy and chatpata flavour to the rice dish, which blends well with sauteed onions and tomatoes. You can pack this sauteed rice preparation in your tiffin and carry it to your office or workplace. Pair it with some yogurt or pickles of your choice and you're good to go.







Here's How You Can Transform Leftover Rice Into Something Wholesome And Delish:



Ingredients Required:



Leftover Rice - 1 cup

Onion - 1 (large) chopped

Tomato - 1 (large) chopped

Chaat Masala - 2 tsp

Refined Oil - 1 tbsp (Optional)



Method:



Take a pan and add a little oil in it. Bring it to heat.

Add in chopped onion and saute it for a while. Once the onions turn translucent, add in chopped tomatoes along with chaat masala.

Mix all the ingredients well so that the chaat masala gets along with the two veggies. In the end, add leftover rice to the pan and mix everything thoroughly.

You may as well garnish the rice with coriander leaves to add in some freshness.



So, the next time you end up making boiled rice in bulk, think no further and give it an interesting spin by adding in these three kitchen ingredients. This stellar recipe can be prepared under five minutes and is sure to save a lot of your time and effort. Happy Cooking!







