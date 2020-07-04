Indian Cooking Tips: Amp Up Your Meal With This South Indian-Style Onion Rice Recipe

SEARCH
Vengaya in Tamil stands for onion and sadam means rice; this light and comfortable dish is prepared with leftover rice and some onions.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 04, 2020 18:13 IST

Let's admit it- cooking your own food on a daily basis sometimes gets hectic and really boring! So, what do you do then? One of the easiest answers is order-in from restaurant. But, this often takes a toll on our pockets, and also health. Moreover, in the current scenario, people are avoiding ordering much from outside due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, we bring you a quick and simple recipe that will put together a delectable meal in just 15 minutes. It is called onion rice, or as popularly known in the South Indian cuisine vengaya sadam.

Vengaya in Tamil stands for onion and sadam means rice; this light and comfortable dish is prepared with leftover rice and some onions. What elevates the flavour of this onion rice recipe is inclusion of gunpowder (podi masala). This masala is easily available in the market, but if you want to prepare preservative-free gunpowder at home, we have a quick and simple recipe for you. Click here for the recipe.

Here's The Recipe For South Indian-Style Onion Rice (Or Vengaya Sadam):

Ingredients:

Boiled rice- 1 cup

Onions- 2-3 (medium sized-finely sliced)

Chana dal- 1 tablespoon

Peanut-1 tablespoon

Gunpowder (Podi Masala)- 1 tablespoon

Curry leaves- 8-10

Mustard seeds (rai)- half teaspoon

Red chilli- 1

Salt- to taste

Turmeric powder- half teaspoon (optional)

Oil- 3-4 teaspoon

Method:

Heat 1-2 teaspoon oil in a pan and roast the chana dal and peanuts. Keep them aside.

Now pour the rest of the oil and add red chilli, mustard seed and curry leaves to it. Fry till the seeds crackle. Make sure you do not burn the curry leaves.

Add the sliced onions to the kadhai and fry well till it is translucent in colour.

Add salt, turmeric powder and the rice in it and mix everything well.

Now add the podi masala, chana dal and peanuts and fry the rice for 2-4 minutes. You may add some lime juice if you want.

A quick and easy South Indian-style onion rice or vengaya sadam is ready to indulge.

You can enjoy it as is or add some coconut chutney to make the meal yet more appetising. Bon Appétit!











