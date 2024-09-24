Indian food is known for its incredible taste and aroma. This delightful flavor comes from the use of rich spices. Every Indian kitchen is stocked with various spices, and the taste of food largely depends on them. However, when you look at these spices, some may appear quite similar, leading to confusion about their differences. In this article, we'll explore kalonji (nigella seeds) and black sesame seeds, which may look alike but are actually quite different in taste and properties. If you're struggling to tell them apart, keep reading!





Difference Between Kalonji And Black Sesame

Kalonji and black sesame are common ingredients found in Indian kitchens and are used in a variety of dishes. Due to their similar appearance, many people find it hard to differentiate between them. But fear not-after reading this, you'll easily spot the differences!

What is Kalonji (Nigella)?

Kalonji, known as Nigella sativa, is a spice with small black seeds often referred to as onion seeds. You'll typically find kalonji in Panch Phoran masala. This tiny seed is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with vitamins, proteins, and amino acids, along with beneficial properties like antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal effects. Many people enjoy drinking water infused with kalonji to aid weight loss, as its properties can help in shedding those extra pounds. Kalonji has multiple uses in Indian cooking.

How to Use Kalonji Seeds in Daily Cooking

1. For Tadka





Kalonji seeds are often used in Indian kitchens to temper dal or chutney. Just heat some oil and prepare a tadka with kalonji, along with spices like curry leaves and asafoetida. Pour it over your dal or chutney to enhance their flavors.





2. Use in Kachori





Add kalonji seeds to the stuffing of kachoris. Fry them in oil with cumin seeds and other spices to create a delicious filling that packs a punch.





3. Use in Pickles





Kalonji seeds are a traditional ingredient in many pickles. You might have noticed the black seeds in your favorite pickles, adding a unique flavor that makes them even more delightful.

What is Black Sesame Seeds and Their Uses

Black sesame seeds come in two varieties: white and black. Known for their warm nature, they are typically consumed during the winter season to keep the body warm and provide numerous health benefits. Black sesame seeds are rich in protein, calcium, magnesium, copper, manganese, fiber, and healthy fats, with more iron than white sesame seeds. This might explain why they're a popular choice in winter dishes like laddus.





1. Add to Salad





When making a salad, sprinkle some black sesame seeds on top of your veggie mix. This simple addition boosts the nutritional value and gives your salad a delightful crunch.





2. Use in Desserts and Dishes





When baking muffins, cookies, or biscuits, toss in some black sesame seeds for a tasty garnish. They also work wonderfully on naan, adding flavor and a healthy twist to your meal.





Now you'll be able to easily distinguish between kalonji and black sesame seeds, and you'll know the best ways to incorporate them into your everyday cooking!









