It was a conversation over lunch with Sama who helms the food and beverage department at the Kandima Maldives that gave me a great insight into Maldivian cuisine. He reminisced about his childhood when he and his friends would just dive into the ocean, pick a lobster and grill it on a makeshift grill on the beach. No seasoning or spices, just the fresh flavours of the lobster. It's not just Sama's generation, kids in Maldives do this even today. Fresh seafood is one of the key pillars of this cuisine that has influences from its South Asian neighbours like Sri Lanka.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Also Read:How To Make Maldivian Kiru Folhi

Like most other visitors to the Maldives, it's the country's appeal as a beach destination that has brought me back multiple times. I've snorkelled across the world but nothing quite beats the marine life and multiple shades of blue that you're likely to find around the 1200-odd islands that make up the Maldives. Maldivian cuisine is another reason I keep coming back. I explored Male's fish market during my first visit here and I'd recommend it to any culinary enthusiast who visits the country. Not all resorts do justice to the region's rich culinary traditions. Kandima is one resort that does.





One of my most memorable dining experiences in the Maldives was a floating lunch in the comfort of my private pool at Kandima. Floating breakfasts or lunches probably originated in resorts in South East Asia and are now a common experience in many luxury resorts that boast villas with private pools. The Kandima experience stood out because it showcases Maldivian cuisine in a typical Maldivian setting.

Floating Breakfast

A day after my 'floating' lunch, I signed up for a culinary session with Chef Mariam, Kandima's resident Maldivian culinary expert. I picked three of my favourite Maldivian dishes and we cooked them from scratch. Chef Mariam believes that Maldivian curries are the mainstay of the cuisine. Her favourite is the Mas Riha (Tuna curry) but I'm partial to the Kukulhu Riha (Chicken curry). There are also vegetarian options like Eggplant (Bashi) curry. Aside from seafood, coconut is a key ingredient in Maldivian cuisine, the chicken curry (see recipe) gets its unique flavour from the coconut milk as well as rampa leaves (or pandan leaves). You can try the three recipes of the dishes I tried including the subtly sweet coconut pudding.

Tuna Fried Rice

Recipe Courtesy - Kandima Maldives

Tuna Fried Rice (Picture credit: iStock/Kritchai Chaibangyang)

Ingredients

150 g cooked basmati rice

50 g carrots

30 g beans

30 g tomato

50 g sliced onion

15 g Maldivian chilli

80 g tuna

15 g ginger garlic paste

5 g curry leaves

5 g pandan leaves

10 g tomato paste

10 g chilli & garlic sauce

20 ml chilli sauce

10 g salt

30 ml vegetable oil

Method:

Add oil to the pan and keep on medium heat, then add onion garlic paste, pandan and curry leaves. Add the remaining vegetables once the paste turns darker and cook till tender. Add the tuna and chilli sauce to the mixture while stirring. Add the rice and mix well. Serve with tuna, prawns or chicken curry.



Kukulhu Riha (Chicken Curry) Recipe

Recipe Courtesy - Kandima Maldives

Chicken Curry (Picture credit: iStock/SGAPhoto)

Ingredients

500 g chicken thigh

80 g chopped onion

10 g cumin seeds

10 g fennel seeds

80 g tomatoes

3 cardamoms

5 g pandan leaves

5 g cinnamon

5 g curry leaves

10 g grated ginger

4 pcs of garlic cloves

10 g turmeric powder

1 pc Maldivian chilli

50 g grated coconut

20 g green mango

125 ml coconut milk

5 ml lime

150 ml water

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onions and cook gently for 10 minutes. Then add the cardamoms and cloves. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and curry leaves to the onions, and cook for a few minutes, while stirring. Add the chilli powder, curry powder, turmeric, cumin, and cinnamon sticks; stir for 2-3 minutes until the mixture becomes fragrant. Add the tomato purée and 1 teaspoon of salt, cook for a few minutes, then stir in 500ml water and the spice pouch. Bring to a simmer. Add the chicken, bring it back to the simmering point, cover and leave to simmer gently for 40-45 minutes, stirring occasionally until the chicken is cooked and tender. Add the coconut milk; bring it back to a simmer. Season, sprinkle with coconut flakes and serve with rice or Maldivian flatbreads.



Kiru Boakiba (Coconut Pudding) Recipe

Recipe courtesy - Kandima Maldives

Coconut Pudding (Picture credit: iStock/jantroyka)

Ingredients

150 ml coconut cream

100 ml milk

50 g sugar

2 g pandan leaves

20 g corn flour

Roasted cashew nuts or Maldivian pine nuts for garnish

Method

Boil the coconut cream and milk. Mix sugar and pandan leaf into the mixture. Mix the corn flour with some milk and cook into a coconut cream mixture. Remove the leaf and pour it into small bowls or moulds and sprinkle roasted nuts on top. Chill the dessert for 2-3 hours before serving.







Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

