Oregano has the power to make any dish taste better. Whether you're having a Margherita pizza, creamy pasta, or cheesy garlic bread, a sprinkling of oregano on top is a must-have. Without it, it feels like something is missing. Doesn't it? Most of us usually have store-bought oregano bottles or the packets that we get along with our pizzas. When they go out of stock, it can be a real mood spoiler. Doesn't it? Since we easily run out of it, how about making it yourself at home? Now, you may think that's a tedious task. But you'll be surprised to know that it's quite easy. Let's take you through the process of making this popular herb mix at home.

What Is Oregano?

Oregano is one of the most popular herbs used for seasoning. It is commonly used to flavour foods such as pizzas, pasta, and garlic bread. Dried oregano leaves are mixed with spices and herbs to make this mix. It can enhance the flavour of these dishes by several notches and is something you must stock in your kitchen.

What Is A Good Substitute For Oregano?

There are various other herbs that you can use in place of oregano. Thyme, rosemary, and basil are great options. They offer a similar flavour profile and can help save your recipes. The type you choose would vary depending on the dish you're preparing.

Homemade Oregano Recipe | How To Make Oregano At Home

To make oregano at home, you only need a handful of ingredients and just 15 minutes of your time. All you have to do is take dried oregano leaves and mix them in a bowl along with garlic powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, onion powder, and salt. If you're not able to find oregano leaves, you can also use ajwain leaves. Usually, oregano has a coarse texture. However, you can also transfer it into a blender to form a smoother powder; the choice is all yours. Transfer this mix to an airtight container and store for up to 2 to 3 months. Enjoy your fresh, homemade batch of oregano.

Click here for the full recipe for homemade oregano.





Try out this easy recipe and add a kick of flavour to your meals. Do not forget to share your experience in the comments below.