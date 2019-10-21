Diwali 2019: Give Your Diwali Sweets A Fusion Twist With This Easy Dessert Recipe

Diwali 2019: Prepare a fusion dessert this time to bring a delicious twist to your Diwali menu.

Diwali is ringing right around the corner and we can't be more excited! It is time to spread cheer and indulge in the most delicious of foods to your heart's content. Diwali isn't just a day's festival but a five-day extravaganza that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. People start the celebration days before the D-day by decorating the house with lights and diyas, feasting with the loved ones on Diwali parties and much more.





It is a great time for those with a sweet tooth since Diwali treats are packed with rich and sugary foods. Besides all things greasy and flavourful, desserts are a major part of grand soirees that happen during the Diwali fever. They are incomplete without the rich Indian sweets made with desi ghee and all things sugary that our cuisine is famous for. From delectable gulab jamuns to melt-in-mouth barfis, Diwali is the time when Indian households are packed with these delights.





There are some Indian sweets that are quintessential during these festivals such as barfis, ladoos, gulab jamuns and rasgullas. But if you wish to be different and want to serve a unique blend of sweets this time, we've got you covered. We bring to you a global dessert, which comes with a slight Indian twist. How about some Rasmalai Tiramisu?

Rasmalai Tiramisu is a super easy fusion of dreamy Rasmalai and the 'pick-me-up' dessert from Italy- Tiramisu. Served in a glass, this fusion dessert has layers of Rasmalai and mascarpone cheese-cream mix alternating each other along with a spread of coffee at each layer. Topped with cocoa powder and icing sugar, this dessert is a treat for those who love to indulge in all things global yet are desi at heart. With an aroma of coffee and creaminess of Rasmalai, this one will soon become a hot-favourite dessert at your home. Find the recipe of Rasmalai Tiramisu here.





You can prepare Rasmalai Tiramisu at your Diwali party and see the simplest of dessert turn a real crowd pleaser in no time! You can also top it with as many nuts and dry fruits as you want for an added crunch and rich texture.







