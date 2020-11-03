Diwali 2020: This 5-Ingredient Coconut Barfi Uses No Ghee, Chashni Or Khoya! (Recipe Video Inside)

Making coconut barfi at home was never so easy!

Highlights Barfi is a quintessential Indian festive sweet

There are many different kinds of barfis

Coconut barfi can be easily prepared at home

The season of festivals is upon us and we have a new-found appetite for all things decadent and intensely sweet. If there's anything that screams festival it has to be a plate of barfi. It is tough to imagine Diwali celebrations without it, and that is why we have decided to try our hands on making some this year. Yes, we absolutely dig the ones we find at the local halwai shops, but there is an inimitable charm about home-made sweets, and let's not forget how everyone appreciates a certain personal touch to festive gifting.





(Also Read: Watch: How To Make Barfi At Home In Just 5 Minutes (Recipe Video Inside)





If you think making barfi could be a taxing affair, wait till you watch this barfi recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul. Posted on the YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul' this barfi uses only a few common ingredients like milk, sugar, cardamom, desiccated coconut and malai or fresh cream. Malai and fresh cream is optional, it works as a substitute for khoya. In a pan, heat milk and mix it with sugar and cardamom powder. Add some desiccated coconut, malai and mix again on low to medium flame. To make it thicker and richer, you can also add some milk powder. Transfer the barfi mix to a greased tin and let it freeze. Make sure you do not overcook else the barfi could turn out to be very dry. Once your barfi is set, garnish with dry fruits and serve.

Promoted

(Also Read: Missing Barfi? Here's How You Can Make Moong Dal Ki Barfi At Home)





Try this barfi recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below!







