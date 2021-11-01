Diwali 2021 is approaching, and the festive mood among everyone is strong. From cleaning our houses and bringing in new decor to spending time with friends and family at Diwali parties - the excitement is surely in the air. But the one thing that most of us worry about during this time is the food. While there are endless lip-smacking options that one can make and have at home, these foods may hamper your weight loss diet. So, if you also have the same worry, fret not, as today we bring you some low-calorie baked Diwali snacks that will be a hit on your menu! Now, we know that baked and fried snacks may differ in taste sometimes, but the recipes that we bring you today are going to tantalize your taste buds and will surely make your guests ask for more! Read the recipes below.





Diwali 2021: Here Are 5 Low-Calorie Baked Diwali Snacks | Easy Diwali Snacks

1. Khakhra Canapes

This is a fun snack that won't make you feel guilty after indulgence. In this dish, crispy khakhras are topped with potatoes, onions, and chutneys cooked from scratch. This snack is full of masalas and a must-try for everyone who enjoys crunchy foods. Find the recipe here.

2. Baked Chicken Wings

Chicken is stellar at every party! So to give it a low-calorie twist, we bring you a yummy and spicy baked chicken wings recipe. To make this dish, all you need are basic home ingredients, and it will be ready in no time. Once cooked, serve it with a yummy dip to balance the flavours. See the recipe here.

3. Baked Chakli

This famous south Indian snack has taken over the hearts of many. While we can easily find this snack easily in a store, you can also make a low-calorie baked version of it at home. For the full recipe, click here.





4. Potato Wedges

Potatoes are widely loved and eaten. You can turn this ingredient into anything you like, and the taste will always impress you! So, to make potato wedges, you would need to cover the potatoes in a little oil and masalas and baking till both sides are crisp. Find the recipe here.

5. Baked Kachori

Another widely loved dish has to be the kachoris. Usually made with all-purpose flour, soda, a spicy filling and a fried till golden, this dish has a perfect taste. But today, to make it a bit healthier, we bring you a baked version that you will absolutely love! Check the recipe here.





So what are you waiting for?! Make these yummy low-calorie snacks this Diwali and impress your guests!





Happy Diwali 2021, everyone!



