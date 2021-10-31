Diwali 2021 is just around the corner and it is getting difficult to hold the excitement in. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Like every other festival in the country, people indulge in and feast on a lot of festive food during Diwali. From sweets like Kaju Katlis and Laddoos to snacks such as Bhakarwadi, Chakli, and roasted almonds, Diwali celebrations are incomplete without some good food. It's Diwali and we understand the urge to go all out and binge on sweet treats and fried snacks but it helps to make smart choices even while feasting. What if we were to tell you that you can manage both your festive desires as well as your weight loss goals together? Here are some tips that would help you relish Diwali sweets and snacks, without worrying about piling those extra kilos, and have a really Happy Diwali



1. Pick your sweets wisely



While purchasing sweets from the market, go for trusted mithai shops. There's a lot of adulterated stuff doing the rounds and your sweets could also pack unwanted fat laden ingredients. Don't buy heaps of sweets in one go either, that would only result in leftovers.



2. Make some treats at home



This Diwali 2021, you can also make some drool-worthy treats at home. Homemade laddoos with jaggery and dry fruits can help in controlling your calorie intake. The Diwali staple 'Kaju Katli' is also quite easy to make at home and could prove to be a better bet than the ones bought from the market. Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora has some more suggestions. "You can try making healthy treats like Nariyal and Besan Laddos. Snack on dates, cashews, prunes, apricots and raisins - they are all good for you." Home -made sweets and snacks not only use high quality ingredients, but they are also fresh and thus, are light on your stomach.



3. Portion control is the key



Portion control will help you relish all the treats without feeling guilty. Begin with grabbing a small plate and don't overfill it. Keep a check on the amount (and calories) of sweets and snacks you dig in. Avoid going for second helpings



4. Do not give up on your exercise routine



Keep up with your regular exercise routine during the Diwali feasting. Practicing Yoga, or any other form of physical training would help you enjoy the festivities with less guilt. If it is difficult to hit the gym, try little things like taking the stairs or going for a short walk or do a couple of stretching exercises at your desk, there are so many ways in which you can still indulge in some kind of physical activity and burn those excess calories.



5. Plan your meals



As much as it is about the kind of food that you take, your diet is also about how you moderate the quantities. And this is exactly what you need to do while feasting during Diwali. If you have already consumed a high calorie-meal during the day, try to keep the dinner light with soups, salads, buttermilk and fat-free food. The same goes for sweets and snacks too. Excess consumption of high salty snacks and dry fruits may cause bloating and water retention in body. Limit the portions to one single piece or one small bowl once a day. If you are offered sweets, just take a single piece. Follow your regular meal timings.





6. Stay hydrated



Amidst all the feasting, it is important to stay hydrated too. This prevents any chances of water retention or digestive problems. The potassium and other minerals in water also keep your blood pressure in check which may be affected due to all the salty, oily and fattening food that you indulge in. It keeps you full and prevents the cravings to binge. Drinking 10-12 glasses daily also keeps your skin nourished and radiant through the festivities.