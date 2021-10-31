The season of festivals is just around the corner and our excitement is at full swing. One of the most significant festivals among Hindus, Diwali is celebrated with much fun and enthusiasm. People exchange gifts and sweets and celebrate together. If you look around and explore, there's a variety of products available for gifting purpose. Some like to exchange sweets and dry fruits, others give clothes, crockeries, silver utensils and more. So, if you are thinking about what special to give on this auspicious occasion, then we are here to help. Here we bring you a list of 5 silver and gold-plated utensil sets that can be a perfect gift to your loved ones. And the best part is these utensils are now available on Amazon's Great Indian Festival at a very reasonable price. So, without any further ado, let's get started.

Here's A List Of 5 Best Silver And Gold-Plated Utensils To Choose From:

Originally priced at Rs. 499, this combo set is now available at just Rs. 349 only. This set includes 1 plate, 2 small bowls along with 2 spoons made up of brass with silver plating. Besides, this can be a great option to add a rich and royal look to home decor.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 349

Rating: 4 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Bowl Material: Brass

Colour: Silver

Here comes another elegant set. This set also features 2 bowls, 2 spoons and 1 plate made up of premium quality copper. Besides, these 5 pieces come in a red cardboard box, making it a great option for gifting. Get this set now at Rs. 1499 only.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1499

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Copper

Colour: Silver

Here comes a combo set of 6 glasses, 6 bowls, 6 spoons along with a tray. Besides, it comes with an Attractive Designer Corrugated Box. The actual price of this silver-plated dinnerware was 2299 but now you are getting it at just Rs. 1299 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1299

Rating: 4 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Silver-plated

Colour: Silver

This set also features 2 bowls, 2 spoons and a tray. The designs of the bowls are unique and very elegant. Besides using it for gifting purpose, you can also serve dry fruits to the guests. Get this beautifully designed set now at Rs. 1300 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1300

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Silver-plated

Colour: Silver

This set comes with 4 flower shaped small bowls with 4 spoons and one golden tray. The capacity of this set is 400 ml. The actual price of this set was 3999, you can now get this at just Rs. 1398.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1390

Rating: 4 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Bowl Material: Brass

Colour: Silver And Golden













