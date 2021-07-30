Indian households hardly ever run out of snacks; we keep dabbas full of namkeens, biscuits, bhujia, chips, and so many other things that we can just grab and munch on anytime. But after a point, all these things and the repetitive flavours get boring for our taste buds. After all, how much namkeen can you actually snack on? So, if you are also bored of your routine snacking options and looking for a new taste, today, we bring you a recipe of leftover potato peel chips that you have never had before!





Health Benefits Of Potato Peel:

Did you know that potato peel has many benefits to it?! Potato skin is known to be rich in nutrients like vitamins C, B iron, calcium, potassium and many others. At the same time, it can help you to manage blood pressure, improve your skin, hair, and bones.





With so many benefits, let us see how we can use those peels and turn them into crispy chips!

Potato peel chips

Here Is The Recipe Of Potato Skin Chips | Potato Skin Chips Recipe

First, collect and clean the potato skin, then drizzle them with some olive oil and bake in the oven till they turn crispy and golden brown. Add some salt, red chilli powder, pepper, oregano, peri-peri seasoning, and combine to make the spice mix in a separate bowl. Once done, toss your baked potato skins and enjoy.





You can pair this with your evening tea or have it with a yummy dip or green chutney! For the full recipe of potato skin chips, click here.





Make these crispy potato skin chips and let us know how you liked them.



