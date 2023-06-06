Stuffed parathas are a wholesome indulgence most of us cannot resist. Just the thought of biting into ghee-laden parathas with our favourite filling leaves us daydreaming. There are so many options for the stuffing: classic aloo (potato), delicious paneer, nutritious mooli (radish), etc. Some people give a twist to their regular paratha by adding a puree to the dough itself, like in the case of palak (spinach) paratha (Find out more here). Today, we invite you to try a different type of stuffed paratha that combines the goodness of potatoes and spinach. This yummy aloo palak paratha makes for an energy-boosting breakfast or lunch dish.

What Is Aloo Palak Paratha?

Aloo Palak paratha is a delicious twist on a classic. Photo Credit: iStock

Aloo palak paratha is a type of stuffed paratha that has a filling of mashed potatoes and cooked spinach. It is a variation of the popular aloo paratha that is made with only potatoes as the stuffing. Aloo palak paratha is more nutritious and colourful than the plain version, as it adds the benefits of spinach to the dish. Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is rich in iron, vitamins and antioxidants. Aloo palak paratha is also more flavourful and moist than the regular aloo paratha, as it has more spices and moisture from the spinach.

Is Aloo Palak Paratha Healthy?

This paratha does not require any extra usage of oil/ ghee as compared to other parathas. Thus, it is as healthy as any other homemade paratha that you have been relishing for ages. If anything, it is slightly more nutritious, as it contains spinach and uses whole wheat flour instead of plain flour only. Spinach is an iron-rich veggie that also contains vitamins B and E, calcium, magnesium and potassium. Potatoes are high in antioxidants, fibre and potassium. The dough of this paratha contains a small quantity of sesame seeds, which are great for your body too. The recipe below adds a little cheese for extra indulgence, but you can skip it if you want. In general, pay attention to the amount of salt, butter and ghee you add to ensure that the parathas are as nutritious as possible.

How To Make Aloo Palak Paratha At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Aloo Palak Paratha:

Aloo palak paratha can be easily made at home. Photo Credit: iStock

Making aloo palak paratha at home is very easy and quick. You just need some basic ingredients like flour, potatoes, spinach, onion, garlic and spices. Here are the steps to follow:





1. Mix whole wheat flour with a little maida, sesame seeds, ghee/oil and warm water to make a soft dough. Knead, cover and set it aside for some time.





2. In a kadhai, heat oil and brown crushed garlic cloves. Next, add the chopped onion and saute. Add chilli powder and chopped spinach. Cover the vessel and allow the mixture to cook for a few minutes.





3. Later, mix in the chaat masala and mashed potatoes. Turn off the heat. Knead the rested dough again and then break off small balls from it. Flatten each ball as you do with rotis. Add a little bit of the filling in the centre of each and seal the edges. Flatten the parathas and then roast them on both sides. Top with butter and serve hot.





Click here for the full recipe for Aloo Palak Paratha.





What To Serve With Aloo Palak Paratha?

You can relish these parathas with some chutney or raita. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Aloo palak paratha can be enjoyed with various accompaniments like curd, pickle, chutney or raita. You can also serve it with some dal or curry for a more filling meal. Some people like to have it with ketchup or sauce for a tangy twist. Aloo palak paratha can also be eaten plain or with some butter or cheese on top.

How To Store And Reheat Aloo Palak Paratha?

If you have any leftover aloo palak parathas, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days or in the freezer for up to 2 weeks. To reheat them, you can either microwave them for a few seconds or heat them on a tawa over a low flame until warm.

Try making this stuffed paratha soon and let us know how you like it. Another double-stuffing delicacy we recommend is palak paneer lifafa. Find the recipe here.