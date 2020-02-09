One Mooli, Two Different Parathas; Watch This Recipe Video To Make Your Sunday Breakfast More Fun

Highlights Radish (or mooli) is best had as a stuffing in parathas.

You can make two different kinds of parathas with one radish.

This recipe shows how to make paratha with raddish and its leaves.

We might be enjoying the temperatures gradually rising back to normal, but there's still no sign of the cold weather going away. It's too soon to sign off from the winters, but we are not complaining as long as we get to enjoy the winter-special foods. We still want our breakfast of warm and comforting parathas. And, there's nothing better than mooli parathas to make the most of the fleeting seasonal goodness. Radish (or mooli) is best had as a stuffing in parathas for its striking hot and pungent flavour. The fact that it is low in calories and rich in nutrients like potassium makes this vegetable even more desirable.





If you think that you've already had enough of the usual parathas, this recipe will help you bring variety to your plate. Make two different kinds of parathas with one radish - mooli paratha and mooli ke patte (radish leaves) ka paratha. Yes, those bright green leaves atop radishes that you tend to dump can be actually used to make a delicious paratha.





Food vlogger Alpa Modi posted this amazing recipe video on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' and we had to share it with you all. The video will show you how to make parathas with radish and radish leaves so that you and your family can enjoy different flavours in one meal. And, you must know that both the parathas are very easy to make. So, make your Sunday worthwhile by trying out this radish recipe and enjoy a great meal with your family.

Watch the recipe video of mooli and mooli ke patte ka paratha -





