Drink Pudina Adrak Chai For Weight Loss, Good Immunity And More

Yes, we know you've already heard, seen and read about thousands of tea concoctions that promise to boost your immunity and give you good health. We also admit that almost all these teas do their job well. But one is always looking for the go-to tea that has a perfect taste and offers them the exact health benefits they were looking for. If you want a tea that helps you get in shape plus also keeps you healthy by maintaining immunity and a good digestive system among other things, this pudina adrak chai (mint ginger tea) could turn out to be a good option for you.





Pudina chai (peppermint tea) is already very popular with fitness buffs because of the many advantages it comes with. Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini reveals, "Peppermint tea helps with weight loss, reduced anxiety, and is also good for your skin health.





Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora seconds it and says, "Mint tea is known to rev up the metabolism for effective weight loss and is also good for digestive disorders."

Just like mint tea, ginger tea is also a very common tea (probably, more common) in Indian households. People love to add a small piece of ginger in their regular tea.





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, Ginger is excellent for constipation, acidity, and other such issues. The gingerol compound present in it has antibacterial effects. Ginger is full of antioxidants and is excellent for boosting immunity."

Mint tea heps with weight loss and boosts immunity.

Photo Credit: iStock





Mint Ginger Tea Recipe:

With all these health benefits in mind, go ahead and make this wondrous mint ginger tea for good health.





To make one cup of pudina adrak chai, first, boil 1 cup of water with 4-5 mint leaves and about 1 tsp grated ginger. Boil for few minutes till the water turns fragrant. Then add tea leaves or tea bag, half cup milk and boil again for 2 minutes. Strain the tea, add about half tbsp to one tbsp honey, mix well and drink warm.





If you want, you can make this tea without milk also. It all depends on your taste preference. Drink this immunity-boosting and weight loss-friendly tea regularly to see the difference it makes yourself. Enjoy!











