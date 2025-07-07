Hyderabad's food story is not all about biryani and haleem. The city's identity is also steeped in its bustling bakery culture. Trays of Osmania biscuits, cream buns, and airy sponge cakes beckon from glass counters and street-side stalls. From the Irani cafés of Abids and the suburban bakeries of Toli Chowki to the hip cafés in Hitech City, these spots have become everyday sanctuaries for tea drinkers and snack hunters. Each bite reflects a blend of Mughlai, Turkish, and Deccani influences that are stitched into the city's culinary fabric.





At the heart of this legacy sits dum ke roat - a dense, saffron-kissed cookie that is baked low and slow. Once a sacred offering, it has now become an all-season favourite. Packed with khoya, ghee, semolina, and crushed dry fruits, the cookie is chewy, rich, and deeply nostalgic. Today, dum ke roat is more than just a sweet treat. It is a bakery-born icon, loved across homes, communities, and airport snack counters alike.





Also Read: 7 Iconic Eateries In Hyderabad To Experience Old-World Charm

History Of Dum Ke Roat: How Hyderabad's Traditional Cookie Became An Icon

The origin of dum ke roat dates back to the early 1900s, when Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, is believed to have introduced the sweet as part of a religious gesture. During a city-wide procession, he distributed roats while praying for the well-being of his grandson.





That moment sparked a tradition. Every year, households would prepare dough at home and take it to communal ovens for the slow-baking process. Though rooted in prayer, the cookie eventually made its way into homes and bakery counters. Its rich flavour and comforting texture slowly cemented its place as a permanent fixture in the Hyderabadi sweet scene.

Where To Eat Dum Ke Roat In Hyderabad: Best Places To Try Dum Ke Roat In Hyderabad

If one place defines dum ke roat, it is Subhan Bakery in Nampally. Opened in 1971 and now run by Syed Irfan, Subhan sticks to traditional methods. The cookie is still baked with pure ghee, freshly made khoya, saffron, and a generous mix of cashews and almonds. While demand surges during Muharram and Ramzan, Subhan keeps the ovens going year-round to serve loyal regulars.





Also Read: 5 Iconic Bakeries You Must Try In Hyderabad

Other legendary spots for dum ke roat include:

1. Pista House:





Known for their haleem, their roat version is slightly firmer - perfect for shipping across cities and even abroad.





2. Karachi Bakery:





Famous for their fruit biscuits, Karachi Bakery's roat holds its own, widely enjoyed across Hyderabad and beyond.





3. Niloufer Café and Nimrah Bakery:





These popular chai stops offer roat that pairs perfectly with Irani chai. Think quiet comfort in every bite.





4. Bakewell Cake House:





Located in Mehdipatnam, this bakery is known for its Gur Roat - a jaggery-based version laced with dry ginger that adds an earthy depth.

Dum Ke Roat Recipe: Step-By-Step Guide To Hyderabad's Traditional Cookie

Do not be fooled by its simplicity - baking dum ke roat is a test of patience and balance. The right technique and ingredients make all the difference.

Ingredients:

Sooji and maida or atta

Khoya

Pure ghee

Sugar or jaggery powder

Crushed almonds, cashews, pistachios

Aromatics like cardamom, saffron, nutmeg

Milk and a dash of rose or kewra water

Method:

Soak and grind dry fruits to a coarse paste Warm the khoya and mix with sooji and flour Gradually add ghee, sugar, and aromatics Gently knead the dough, let it rest, and shape into thick discs Bake the discs on dum for a caramelised top and soft centre

This slow-baking technique gives dum ke roat its iconic texture - crisp at the edges and chewy inside. The richness of the ingredients ensures that every bite is layered and memorable.





Also Read: You Must Not Leave Hyderabad Without Trying These 9 Street Foods!

Why Dum Ke Roat Is A Must-Try Hyderabadi Cookie For Every Season

Whether picked up from a bakery in Toli Chowki or packed into a flight snack box at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, dum ke roat is a flavour capsule of Hyderabad. It carries memories, rituals, and a certain emotional weight that only food rooted in tradition can. Next time you sip tea in the lanes of Abids or browse biscuit tins at Subhan, do not leave without tasting this quietly iconic cookie.