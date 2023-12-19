What is the first thing that comes to your mind when we say Hyderabad? We bet your answer will be biryani. Hyderabadi and biryani are synonymous, taking the city to the global platform of gastronomy. Soft and juicy pieces of meat blended with spicy, aromatic rice, Hyderabadi biryani surely gives you all the reasons to fall for it every single time. But if you thought that is it for Hyderabad, then dear reader, you are mistaken. The city has a rich history, with different communities immigrating and settling here over the years. As a result, you will find various types of foods, with a local twist as per the palate. In this article, we will take you through some of the most popular foods that you must try when in Hyderabad. And let us tell you, this list goes beyond biryani and kebabs.





Also Read: From Charminar To Hitech City: 5 Iconic Biryani Spots In Hyderabad

Here Are 7 Hyderabadi Foods That You Must Try Beyond Biryani:

1. Irani chai:

As soon as you step into the city, you will find tea joints and cafes all around selling aromatic Irani chai. This creamy, milky tea, infused with sugar and spices, including cardamom, makes for a perfect beverage to start the tour on a sweet and energetic note. Irani chai is heavier than usual, so having it in excess may lead to indigestion.

2. Osmania biscuits and local baked items:

A cup of Irani chai is never complete without Osmania biscuits. The city hosts some of the oldest and best bakeries in the country, selling delicious cookies and baked goods for years. Besides the buttery Osmania biscuits, you must also try cream rolls and buns, jam rolls, fruit biscuits, etc., from the local bakeries.





Also Read: 5 Iconic Bakeries You Must Try In Hyderabad

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Haleem:

The foodies of Hyderabad always say that you will keep coming back to the city once you taste haleem. Available majorly during the month of Ramadan, it is a delicious stew made with meat, dal, dry fruits, ghee, saffron, and more. Haleem is served hot with fried onions and lemon juice and makes for a wholesome meal any time of the day. If you ever visit Hyderabad during Ramadan, you will find most eateries making and selling it in high demand.

4. Paaya:

Paaya is a spicy stew made with lamb trotters. The soup is gelatinous, loaded with masalas, and is enjoyed hot, with naan, sheermal, etc., on the dishes. It makes for a popular Hyderabadi dish and usually gets prepared in restaurants in the morning. We suggest having it hot and fresh to enjoy the flavours to the fullest.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Lukhmi:

To put it simply, lukhmi is the Hyderabadi version of a classic samosa. Lukhmi in Urdu means 'morsel,' which is why you will find them in bite sizes, fried to perfection. They are usually triangular, with the flaky pastry crust stuffed with keema or aloo fillings. Lukhmi is savoured hot, with sides of pudina chutney.

6. Broasted chicken:

You already tried roasted, grilled, and fried chicken. But have you tried the broasted ones? Broasting is a special cooking technique that combines pressure frying and traditional shallow frying to produce juicy chunks of fried chicken with a crispy outer layer. It tastes much like KFC-fried chicken and is usually served with garlic mayonnaise and French fries on the sides.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Shawarma:

The city hosts the best of the Middle Eastern foods you can think of. From Mandi to baklava and more, you will find it all across Hyderabad. But what reigns supreme is the Lebanese snack shawarma. You will find multiple joints in every nook and corner, selling shawarma with grilled, broasted, and fried chicken, wrapped in roomali roti-type breads. They taste oh-so-delicious.





This time, when you visit Hyderabad, try these delicacies and enjoy the food culture of the city to the fullest.



