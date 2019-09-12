SEARCH
Beyond Meat and Maach: 5 Bengali Vegetarian Delicacies You Have To Try At Least Once

A riot of flavours, the Bengali vegetarian fare is sure to impress the foodie in you.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 12, 2019 17:38 IST

Here are some of our most loved Bengali vegetarian dishes

Highlights
  • Bengali cuisine is studded with many vegetarian delicaies
  • The vegetarian fare of Bengali cuisine is pretty lip-smacking and loaded
  • Labra is a mixed-veg dish made with paanch phoron, a special spice-mix

Bengalis and their love affair with meat and fish is no strange fiction. And it is also somewhere true that no spread is actually deemed  'elaborate' unless it has a significant number of non-vegetarian delicacies. But Bengali cuisine is obviously much more than that. It boasts of a number of vegetarian dishes that could possibly give the best of mutton preparations a stiff competition. A riot of flavours, the Bengali vegetarian fare is comforting at times and majestic at some.

Here are some of our most loved Bengali vegetarian dishes that you have to try  at least once:

1. Labra

Labra is a traditional vegetarian curry teeming with the goodness of a variety of vegetables. Brinjal, potatoes, radish, cabbage, cauliflower and pumpkin are some of the vegetables that go into this spicy mixed-veg offering. What makes labra special is the use of Paanch Phoron- a five-spice mix of mustard seeds, fennel, cumin, nigella (kalaunji) and fenugreek.

pepmu4p8
Labra is a traditional vegetarian curry teeming with the goodness of a variety of vegetables

2. Shukto

Bengali sweets are a global sensation, but have you tried this bitter medley of vegetables from Bengal? Shukto can be as elaborate or as simple as you want it to be. Typically made with the goodness of raw banana, potato, karela, drum sticks, and beans, shukto is one of the first things to be served at any Bengali spread. In Bengal, you start with something bitter and you conclude your meal with something sweet. Try this shukto recipe and you would know why it is the most befitting start to any meal ever!

shukto
Shukto can be as elaborate or as simple as you want it to be.

3. Dhokar Dalna

Dhoka refers to a steamed lentil lump or cube usually made with chana dal and dried white peas. These wholesome cakes are then fried and cooked in a tangy tomato and onion-based gravy (dalna). The gravy dish is best enjoyed with piping hot rice.

(Also Read: Read the recipe of Dhokar Dalna here) 

4. Aloo Posto

Back in sixteenth century when potatoes were introduced to India by the Portuguese, it immediately became an object of fancy among Bengali cooks. They started experimenting with the tuber and came up with many unique delicacies. One of the most loved potato delicacies of Bengal is aloo posto. Potatoes in a lush mix of poppy seeds, mustard oil and kalonji- aloo posto spells comfort for millions of foodies out there. 

(Also Read: )

5. Begun Bhaja

Eggplants tossed in a pool of rustic spices, deep-fried in mustard oil. These veggie fritters are often served as a side dish to khichdi in quintessential Durga Puja bhog. Crispy outside and mushy inside, this brinjal snack is nothing like anything you have had before.

beguni
Eggplants tossed in a pool of rustic spices, deep-fried in mustard oil.

Did we miss out on your favourite Bengali vegetarian dish? Do write to us in the comment below and send some fun recipes too! 

Comments

