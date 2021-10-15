Dussehra is just around the corner, and the excitement is undoubtedly in the air! This year the festival will be celebrated on 15th October. In the Indian epic Ramayana, Dussehra commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. This festival is also known as Vijayadashami, which is the tenth day of Durga Puja and is celebrated as the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. To mark the festivities, many Hindus across the country cook delectable meals and gather together with family and friends. So, if you also have a gathering at your home, then today we bring you a yummy recipe of sweet dosa, that you can make to celebrate the occasion!





The sweet dosa, also called as the vella dosa, is a traditional Karnataka delicacy that is considered an auspicious meal on Dussehra. This recipe is made with jaggery, coconut, rice flour, and wheat flour and is also served as prasad. You can quickly whip up this dish in 20 minutes and enjoy it on Dussehra. Read the recipe below.

Here Is The Recipe Of Sweet Dosa | Sweet Dosa Recipe For Dussehra 2021

To make this dish, first, heat the jaggery with some water and make syrup out of it. Let the jaggery syrup cool down a bit, and add atta, rice, flour, grated coconut and cardamom powder and mix. You may also add some dry fruits and nuts to add crunch. Add water to make dosa batter. Heat a Tawa and grease it with some ghee. Add a spoonful of batter to the Tawa and spread. Pour some ghee and cook the sweet dosa on medium to low flame.

Make this yummy delicacy, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!