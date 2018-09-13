5 Places That Serve Chinese Dosas In Delhi

Highlights One of the most versatile dishes is dosa

Chinese dosa is being immensely loved by people of all ages

It is a combination of sweet, spicy and savoury flavours

This one is for all the dosa lovers out there. If you have a special liking for dosa and can savour it in almost any form, then you've certainly come to the right place. These days, the concept of fusion cooking has taken the Indian restaurants kitchen scenes to a different level. One of the most versatile dishes is dosa as it can be experimented with in a variety of ways. One such quirky invention is that of Chinese dosas. With Indo-Chinese flavours, Chinese dosas are being immensely loved by people of all ages. The combination of sweet, spicy and savoury flavours is what makes this delight a hit amongst many. Here's a list of 5 places in Delhi that serve delicious Indo-Chinese dosas. Read on to know more about them:



1. Noodle Dosa



A perfect combination of two stand-alone amazing dishes - dosa and noodles, noodle dosa is one of the most delectable varieties of dosa offered at this place. The stuffing of spicy noodles inside the dosa is what makes the dosa a hot-favourite of many. If you are a spice-junkie, then noodle dosa is apt for you.



What: DS Dosa Factory

Where: Plot 1, Ground Floor, Near Mahagun Mall, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: 10 AM - 11 PM



2. Manchurian Cheese Dosa



The joy of gorging on cheese-loaded manchurian stuffed inside a dosa is above all. M Dosa Express at Jail Road serves this quirky variety of dosa that is too hard to resist. Quite filling and delicious at the same time, manchurian cheese dosa is light on the pocket as well. Pair the meal with a piping hot cup of filter coffee and enjoy the fusion flavours.



What: M Dosa Express

Where: E-56, Jail Road, New Delhi

When: 11 AM - 11 PM

3. Chinese Dosa



The Chinese dosa available at this restaurant offers a burst of flavours. Loaded with Mumbai-special schezwan sauce and generous portions of cheese, this Chinese dosa is sure to be a winner.



What: Junglee Billee

Where: M-24, Main Market, Greater Kailash (GK) 1, New Delhi

When: 12 PM - 1 AM



4. Chopsuey Dosa



Filled with a colourful blend of vegetables in a starch-thickened sauce, this Chopsuey dosa is sure to please your palate. Slightly sweet in taste, this dosa tastes the best with piping hot sambar.



What: The Dosa King

Where: E-3, Main Road, Chander Nagar, Ghaziabad

When: 11 AM - 11 PM





5. Chilly Paneer Dosa



Paneer lovers, raise your hand! If you have a thing for paneer and all things spicy, then Imly is the place to be at. This place serves chilly paneer dosa, which is an interesting combination of Indo-Chinese flavours. The stuffing of bite-sized pieces of paneer cooked in spicy gravy is worth a try!



What: Imly

Where: F-20, Hog Market, Rajendra Place, New Delhi

When: 12 PM - 12 AM



So, head to these places and make the most of these Indo-Chinese flavours.







