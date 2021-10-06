Dussehra 2021: As we step into the festive season this year, the preparations have already begun with much fervour and excitement. As Hindus across the nation gear up for Navaratri, they also look forward to celebrating Dussehra, one day after the last day of Navaratri. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, signifies the victory of good over evil. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 15th. Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day Navratri holiday and overlaps with the Bengali festival of Durga Puja, which leads to Diwali. All of these festivals are widely enjoyed around the country, with everything lit up and bustling around us.





Dussehra 2021: Date And Time

Vijay Muhurat - 14:01 to 14:47

Aparahna Puja Time - 13:15 to 15:33

Dashami tithi begins - 18:52 on Oct. 14

Dashami tithi ends - 18:02 on Oct. 15

Shravana Nakshatra begins - 09:36 on Oct. 14

Shravana Nakshatra ends - 09:16 on Oct. 15

Dussehra 2021: History And Significance

Dussehra commemorates Lord Rama's triumph over Ravana, the ruler of Lanka, in the epic Ramayana. Ravana was defeated by Lord Rama, and his wife Sita was rescued from Ravana's imprisonment. The word Dussehra is derived from two Sanskrit words: 'dasha,' which represents Ravana's ten heads, and 'hara,' which means 'to defeat.' Thus, the festival of Dussehra commemorates the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra 2021: How Is The Festival Celebrated

To mark the victory of Lord Ram, many people make large effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna (Ravana's brother) and Meghanad (Ravana's son) and burn them. It is thought that setting fire to the effigies of mythological demons also extinguishes the devils that are within you.

Dussehra 2021: 5 Festive Foods To Make On Dussehra

Spicy chickpeas and potatoes mixed with a blast of flavour in a variety of masalas. A festivity isn't complete without the classic pairing of Pindi Chole and Bhature or Lachcha Paratha.

Cottage cheese slices cooked with onions, tomatoes, and traditional whole spices in a yoghurt-based sauce. This delicacy is finished with hints of garam spice and dried rose petals, which give the meal a subtle flavour.

The traditional Murtabak recipe has been given a vegetarian makeover. It's essentially a soya-stuffed pancake that's a filling and delicious option for a small gathering.

A simple tangy sweet potato and chana chaat are absolutely lip-smacking to have! Make this simple snack when guests arrive this Dussehra and make the evening more special.

Paneer cubes are combined with a fragrant blend of spices, including chholia, khoya, turmeric, and coriander. This dish is easy to make and a delight to have.

Happy Dussehra 2021 everyone!



