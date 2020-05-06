Easy Lockdown Recipe: How To Make Desi-Style Spicy Pancake In Less Than 15 Minutes

Highlights Pancakes are one of the quickest and easiest breakfast options

This spicy pancake is 'desi' and needs less than 15 minutes to cook

This recipe needs bare minimum ingredients available in every kitchen

What comes to your mind with the word pancake? A stack of soft and fluffy crepes, with loads of whipped cream and maple syrup! Pancakes are, undoubtedly, popular as one of the quickest and easiest breakfast options for a busy morning. Although there are several experimental pancake recipes, a classic pancake is made with eggs, maida (all-purpose flour), milk, butter, salt and sugar. But have you ever thought making a savoury version of it? However, popular it be, there are times when people get bored with their regular food items. Such times call for twists.





Here we bring you a pancake recipe that is spicy, completely 'desi' and needs less than 15 minutes to cook. This pancake can make a perfect and quick snack for evening cravings, especially when stepping out of houses has become an impossible affair amidst coronavirus pandemic. The best part is that this recipe needs bare minimum ingredients, which are almost always available in every household kitchen. So don your apron, get set and cook!





Also Read: This 3-Ingredient Pancake Is The Quickest And Easiest Start To The Day





Here's The Recipe For Desi-Style Spicy Pancake:

Serves: 1 person

Ingredients:





Egg- 1





Maida- 2-3 teaspoons





Baking powder- half teaspoon (optional)





Onion- half teaspoon (finely sliced)





Ginger- 1/3rd teaspoon (finely chopped)





Green chillies- half teaspoon (finely chopped)





Coriander leaves- half teaspoon (chopped)





Salt- as per taste





Black pepper-half teaspoon





Oil- to toast the pancake





Method:





Step 1. Break the egg in a bowl and whisk it till it's frothy.





Step 2. Add all the other ingredients, except oil, and mix well. The batter should neither be thick or light.





Step 3. Heat a pan and grease it well with oil.





Step 4. Spread the batter on the pan and cook it on medium flame.





Step 5. When one side gets toasted (golden-browish colour), flip and cook the other side and the desi-style spicy pancake is ready.





Serve it with ketchup. You can also grate some cheese on the pancake, if you want.





This desi-style spicy pancake can also be a good option to attend the unexpected guests. So now on, attend guests anytime without any worries. Enjoy!



















