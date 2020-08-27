<i>Varan Phal</i>: Have You Tried This Ultimate Comfort Food Of Maharashtra Yet?

Varan in Marathi means dal and phal stands for the wheat dumpling

Dal defines comfort and there's no two ways about it. It is incredibly versatile and has countless number of recipes to its credit. From dal tadka of North Indian cuisine to South Indian sambar, every region across the country has at least one soul-soothing delicacy to offer. One such dish is Maharashtrian Varan Phal. Also referred to as Chakolaya, it is basically the Maharashtrian version of the famous dal dhokli. For the uninitiated, 'varan' in Marathi means dal and 'phal' stands for the wheat dumpling. What makes varan phal different from Gujarati dal dhokli is the usage of a different set of masalas, unique to the region.





Here, boiled toor dal, along with the wheat dumplings, is simmered in ghee, flavourful goda masala, kokum and some other spices. If you are wondering how to get goda masala for preparing varan phal, here we bring you a simple recipe to make it at home. Click here for the recipe.





Varan phal makes a comforting, healthy and delicious meal, when paired with aachar and papad. The best part is, you can enjoy it anytime of the day - from breakfast to dinner.

Here's The Recipe Of Classic Maharashtrian Varan Phal:

Ingredients:

Dough kneaded with 1 cup atta, some salt and a pinch of carom seeds





1 bowl of boiled toor dal, with some salt and turmeric powder





2 tablespoon ghee; you may replace it with oil





Less than half teaspoon asafoetida





Half teaspoon mustard and cumin seeds (each)





1 teaspoon goda masala





2 springs of curry leaves





2-3 green chilli, slited





4-5 cloves of garlic, coarsely crushed





2 kokam, soaked in water





Some jaggery to taste





Freshly chopped coriander to garnish





Method:

Step 1. Make roundels out of the dough and roll them into small thick rotis. Now, cut each roti into bite-sized squares and keep aside.





Step 2. Heat ghee in a kadhai and add asafoetida, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves and let them temper.





Step 3. Now, add garlic and green chilli and fry till the garlic turns golden in colour. You may also add some grated coconut at this point.





Step 4. Add the boiled dal and let it boil for 2-3 minutes. Add goda masala, soaked kokum and jaggery to the dal. You may replace kokum with tamarind pulp or lemon water. Add some red chilli powder if you want it spicy.





Step 5. Add the wheat squares and boil on medium heat for 10 minutes.





Step 6. Transfer it to a serving plate and garnish with coriander. For the ones who like the crunch of onion, add some chopped onions too.





