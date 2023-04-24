With temperatures on the rise, many of us may be facing a diet dilemma. In such weather, many of us don't feel like eating spicy foods or rich gravies that we otherwise enjoy. But we cannot very well give up everything and subsist on only curd rice and coconut water. So how can you bring variety to your meals? If you are looking to try something new this summer, we have some special recommendations for you. We have put together a short list of authentic Maharashtrian foods and drinks for the summer. We have also provided easy recipes so you can relish them from the comfort of your home. Check them out below.

Also Read: 5 Refreshing Summer Drinks For Those On A Weight Loss Diet (Recipes Inside)

Summer Special: 8 Yummy Maharashtrian Delicacies You Must Try

1. Aamras puri

Aamras is a (usually sweet) preparation of fresh mango pulp. It is paired puris to get a delicious summer food combo that is popular in Maharashtra as well as Gujarat. If you're looking for an excuse to enjoy mangoes for your main course (and not just dessert), aamras puri provides the perfect opportunity. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Kairi Bhaji

During this season, we also relish raw (green) mangoes in different ways. If you like the tanginess and juiciness of kairi, we highly recommend trying Maharashtrian-style kairi bhaji. This stew-like dish is prepared using green mangoes, onions, tomatoes, jaggery and a range of spices. It can be enjoyed as a side dish or paired with chapatis. Find the step-by-step recipe here.

3. Varan Bhaat

Varan Bhaat is very similar to dal chawal - with the dal having a hint of coconut. Photo Credit: iStock

Given the high temperatures of summer, we often forgo rich treats in favour of simple dal chawal. Varan Bhaat is the Maharashtrian version of this comfort meal. It gets its distinctive flavour due to the addition of coconut and a delicate combination of spices. Click here for the full recipe for Varan Bhaat.

4. Sabudana Thalipeeth

Sabudana is used in Maharashtrian cuisine to make a variety of dishes. It is light on the system and keeps you energised, making it an ideal summer ingredient too. Sabudana Thalipeeth is like a flattened sabudana vada and does not require deep frying. You can enjoy it with some sweetened curd or fresh hari chutney. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Taak

Enjoy drinking chaas to beat the heat? Then you have to taste Taak, which is the western state's version of spiced buttermilk. Jeera (cumin) powder, hing (asafoetida), ginger, green chilli, coriander, rock salt and curry leaves are added to regular chaas to make Taak. Read more about its benefits and history here.

6. Sol Kadi

Sol kadi is actually a Konkani speciality containing kokum and coconut. Photo Credit: iStock

Sol Kadi is a Konkan delicacy made using kokum and coconut. It is lightly spiced and has a beautiful pink colour that makes it stand out. This wholesome drink is a traditional way to stay hydrated during the summer. Sol kadi is also said to aid digestion. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.

Also Read: 10 Traditional Indian Cool Drinks You Have To Try This Summer

7. Kokomo Sherbet

Another kokum-based drink you must try is kokomo sherbet. This Maharashtrian beverage is made using just kokum, sugar, salt, water and jeera powder. Kokomo Sherbet is a natural way to keep your body cool during summer and can be prepared in under 10 minutes (although the kokum needs to be soaked overnight). Click here to read the health benefits and full recipe of this drink.

8. Piyush

This sweet yellowish beverage is savoured throughout the year in the state. However, its cooling ingredients and refreshing properties make it a great summer drink. Piyush contains curd, buttermilk, shrikhand and sugar. It is typically flavoured with cardamom powder and saffron. Find the complete recipe here.





Which of these delicacies will you try first? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: How Gol Paani (Jaggery Water) Can Help You Stay Hydrated This Summer