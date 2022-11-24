Food is always the star of the party, whether you are planning a wedding, social event, or any other gathering. These gatherings are typically filled with a lot of conversation, games, and fun - you meet new people, make friends, participate in gossip, and return home with a lot of laughter and joy. The food, however, is what brings the party together. We understand that planning a party can be a daunting task. There are many things that the host needs to arrange, including the decor, drinks, music, and more. We hardly have time to prepare something elaborate in the midst of all this chaos. Don't worry if that applies to you as well. We've compiled a list of 5 quick and easy veg snacks for you. The best part is that you can make all of these snacks in under 10 minutes. Read below.

Here're 5 Veg Starters You Can Prepare Under 10 Mins:

1. Bangbang Batata

Bangbang batata is a crispy potato snack that can be made in a matter of minutes with just a few ingredients and some boiled aloo. Besides a quick party starter, you can also pair it with your evening cup of tea. Click here to know the Bangbang Batata recipe.

2. Onion Bread Pakoda

Next up, we bring to you a recipe that is crispy on the outside and mushy on the inside. We are sure you all must have tried the classic aloo bread pakoda. If you like it, you should try this onion-flavoured variation. Yes, onion bread pakoda tastes just as good as regular aloo bread pakoda, and this recipe will prove it. Find the Onion Bread Pakoda recipe here.

3. Chinese Pocket Samosa

Give your regular potato-filled samosa an interesting dynamic with this sweet and tangy Chinese pocket samosa. It makes a tasty snack when filled with different vegetables and deep-fried until golden brown. Click here for the Chinese Pocket Samosa recipe.

4. Street-Style Paneer Roll

Last but not the least, we bring you street-style paneer rolls that are loved by all. In this recipe, tiny paneer cubes are marinated in flavourful masalas and then cooked until tender and flavourful. Once done, they are then stuffed in parathas and topped with pudina chutney and pickled onions. For the complete recipe for Street-Style Paneer Roll, click here. Ps: prepare the parathas beforehand to save time and effort.

5. Chilli Soya Nuggets

Lastly, we bring you an extremely flavourful, Indo-Chinese delicacy. This chilli soya nuggets recipe is a combination of both health and taste. Besides, it can be a great recipe to serve to kids as well as adults, serve as a starter or as a casual brunch. The choice is yours! Find the recipe for Chilli Soya Nuggets here.





Now, that you know how to make all these recipes, it's time for you to execute these ideas at home. Let us know how you all liked them in the comments below. For more such interesting recipes, stay tuned!









