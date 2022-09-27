Just when we thought that the monsoon is over, rain Gods blessed us with more showers, turning the weather pleasant. We all agree that the best way to enjoy the rain is with a hot cup of tea and some crispy snacks. And we don't want to lose even a minute of the beautiful rains. So here we have a quick and easy recipe of a snack that will be ready in just ten minutes. If you love aloo bread pakoda, you must try this different version of the snack made with onions. Yes, onion bread pakoda tastes just as good as the regular aloo bread pakoda, and this recipe will prove us right.





We found the recipe of onion bread pakoda on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' and the pakodas that turn out in the video look so delicious. Crunchy onions mixed with besan bread enclosing bread slices, and then deep-fried - just the thought of this composition is making us drool. Here's the step-by-step recipe of onion bread pakoda, and you all must try it.





Onion Bread Pakoda Recipe I How To Make Onion Bread Pakoda In 10 Mins:

First make the besan batter. Take one cup besan, add salt and red chilli powder to taste. Also add some turmeric powder, cumin powder, green chillies, coriander leaves, coriander powder, grated ginger and crushed ajwain. Pour some water and make dense batter. Remember not to add too much water. Whisk well.





Then add some roughly chopped onions, mix well and add some more water if required. Then let the batter rest for some time. Meanwhile, cut bread slices diagonally into quarters. Dip each slice in the batter; smear it well with the batter and deep fry in hot oil. Make sure the pakodas are fried from both the sides till golden brown.





Pro tip: Dip the pakodas on medium flame then lower down the flame. This tip ensured the bread pakodas turn out crispy.





You can watch the complete recipe video of Onion Bread Pakoda here:





(Also Read: How To Make Halwai-Style Bread Pakora At Home)



