Easy Vegetable Stew Recipe Video: Enjoy Seasonal Veggies Before Winter Ends

Somdatta Saha | Updated: January 22, 2021 17:59 IST
We all love devouring those crunchy and sweet carrots, radish, cauliflower, spinach and other seasonal vegetables. Don't we? There's something about the fresh winter vegetables that makes every dish taste better. Be it a warm bowl of gajar ka halwa or buttery gobi paratha – these seasonal delicacy spells indulgence. They are wholesome and help us keep warm from within. Moreover, seasonal produce provides essential nutrients to our body that further protects us from several seasonal flus. Considering this, we bring you a delicious vegetable stew recipe that you must relish before bidding adieu to winter. Besides being tasty, this dish also makes for a light, nutritious and warm meal in a cold winter night.
This vegetable stew is basically a quick and easy version of the Kerala-special vegetable stew. All you need to do here is sauté the spices and vegetables in some oil and boil with water. Finally, add some coconut milk and serve. You may enjoy it as is or pair with bread for a fulfilling meal.
Prepare this quick and easy vegetable stew today and enjoy a soulful dinner while being tucked in your cosy blanket.
1/4thcup beans
1/4thcup carrots
1/4thcup potato
1 onion
1/4thcup cauliflower
Half cup of coconut milk
1 tsp ginger
Salt, per taste
2 cloves
5-6 curry leaves
1 cinnamon stick
1-2 cardamom seeds
Half tsp black peppercorn
1 green chilli
Method:
Heat oil in a pan and add cinnamon stick, cardamom stick, black peppercorn and cloves to it.
Add green chillies, ginger and onion and sauté.
Then add curry leaves, potato and the other vegetables, along with salt, and cook for a while.
Add water to it and cook till the vegetables are done.
Add coconut milk and simmer for a minute.
Serve the vegetable stew hot.
