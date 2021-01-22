SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Easy Vegetable Stew Recipe Video: Enjoy Seasonal Veggies Before Winter Ends

Easy Vegetable Stew Recipe Video: Enjoy Seasonal Veggies Before Winter Ends

This stew made with seasonal vegetables makes for a perfect meal to keep you warm during winters. Check out the recipe!

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: January 22, 2021 17:59 IST

Reddit
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Highlights
  • We look for hot and soothing food during the winters.
  • This stew is made with winter-special vegetables.
  • You can enjoy this vegetable stew as is or pair with bread.

We all love devouring those crunchy and sweet carrots, radish, cauliflower, spinach and other seasonal vegetables. Don't we? There's something about the fresh winter vegetables that makes every dish taste better. Be it a warm bowl of gajar ka halwa or buttery gobi paratha – these seasonal delicacy spells indulgence. They are wholesome and help us keep warm from within. Moreover, seasonal produce provides essential nutrients to our body that further protects us from several seasonal flus. Considering this, we bring you a delicious vegetable stew recipe that you must relish before bidding adieu to winter. Besides being tasty, this dish also makes for a light, nutritious and warm meal in a cold winter night.  

How To Make Winter-Special Vegetable Stew | Vegetable Stew Recipe

This vegetable stew is basically a quick and easy version of the Kerala-special vegetable stew. All you need to do here is sauté the spices and vegetables in some oil and boil with water. Finally, add some coconut milk and serve. You may enjoy it as is or pair with bread for a fulfilling meal.

Prepare this quick and easy vegetable stew today and enjoy a soulful dinner while being tucked in your cosy blanket. 

Here's The Written Recipe Of Winter-Special Vegetable Stew For You:

Method:

1/4thcup beans

Newsbeep

1/4thcup carrots

1/4thcup potato

1 onion

1/4thcup cauliflower

Half cup of coconut milk

1 tsp ginger

Salt, per taste

2 cloves

5-6 curry leaves

1 cinnamon stick

1-2 cardamom seeds

Half tsp black peppercorn

1 green chilli

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add cinnamon stick, cardamom stick, black peppercorn and cloves to it.

Add green chillies, ginger and onion and sauté.

Then add curry leaves, potato and the other vegetables, along with salt, and cook for a while.

Add water to it and cook till the vegetables are done.

Add coconut milk and simmer for a minute.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Serve the vegetable stew hot.


 

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Vegetable StewWinter SpecialSoup Recipe
Shilpa Shetty Trusts This Home Remedy To Relieve Acidity And Indigestion
Shilpa Shetty Trusts This Home Remedy To Relieve Acidity And Indigestion
Indian Cooking Tips: 6 Kheer Recipes From Across India To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Indian Cooking Tips: 6 Kheer Recipes From Across India To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings

Related Recipe

Advertisement

Sponsored

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Great Discounts On Refrigerator, Mixer Grinder And More

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 