Chinese cuisine is the uncontested top foreign cuisine in India. From noodles to fried rice, we have all loved these dishes and made them our own. Fried rice is now a staple in our dinner menu, and we have experimented and discovered various versions of it. Now, we can have our favourite fried rice the way we want to. If you are bored of the usual egg fried rice, we have made it more interesting and created egg and mushrooms fried rice. Would you like to try it?



Fried rice is usually made by sauteing finely chopped vegetables and mixing with rice. Of course, soy sauce and vinegar are a must. To make egg fried rice, eggs are cracked directly in the pan and scrambled and mixed with veggies. Egg and mushroom fried rice adds in the delectable flavour of mushrooms, making it a delight to eat.





Fried rice is a popular dish in India.

Egg And Mushroom Fried Rice Recipe | How To Make Egg And Mushroom Fried Rice

To make this fried rice for two - all you have to is chop and saute about 200 gms mushrooms with 2-3 chopped spring onions and 1 tbs ginger garlic paste. Crack two eggs, scramble it till it cooks. Add 4-4-5 tbsp of soy sauce and 1 tbsp of vinegar. Then add about 5-6 cups of boiled rice, some salt and black pepper, and mix well.



This is a very simple recipe and we are sure you'll enjoy making it at home. Instead of different vegetables, you just need mushrooms that complement eggs very well. Also, since both the mushrooms and eggs don't take much time to cook, you'll have the dish ready to be savoured in no time.



Eggs and mushroom make a terrific combination and you'll believe us when you'll taste this rice dish. So save this recipe and make egg and mushroom fried rice the next time you crave for it.

