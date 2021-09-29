Eggs are the go-to breakfast food for the entire world! Do you know why? There are many reasons and one of them being that eggs are easily available all over the world. They are extremely versatile; we can personalize an egg in our own cooking style to get a flavorful delicious dish! Eggs are rich in protein and they provide a lot of energy, making them an excellent food to start the day with. Hence, eggs are truly beloved among many and there are loads of breakfast recipes for people to try. We have found one such egg recipe that will go perfectly well as breakfast, egg in a hole.





The unique name of this dish brings an important question to our minds. What is an egg in a hole? Also known as egg in a basket, this dish is a fried egg in the middle of toasted bread. It sounds simple and it is very easy to make! Traditionally cooked in butter, egg in the hole accentuates the natural flavours of egg to give a delicious and filling breakfast. The best part about this recipe is that it can be ready in 0 minutes!





Eggs are loaded with protein and several other nutrients.

How To Make Eggs In A Hole | Eggs In A Hole Recipe:











Start by cutting out the centre of the bread, you can do that using a bowl/katori. This will create a circular hole in the bread. Place a pan on the stove and add some butter. Once the butter melts, place the bread on the pan. Then crack an egg and pour it in the centre of the bread hole, while the bread is on the pan. Don't break the egg yolk while cooking. Sprinkle some garam masala, coriander leaves and salt. Once the egg is cooked, your dish will be ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Egg in A Hole.











Sounds easy, right? Time to crack a few eggs and make this delicious egg in a hole recipe. Do tell us how you enjoyed it in the comments section.