Let's admit it; eggs are one of the cheapest and the most nutritional food items available. They are quite versatile in nature and have become one of the most beneficial breakfast recommendations for a healthy lifestyle. Enriched with the goodness of minerals and vitamins, they are also very delightful and enjoyed by people of all ages. Moreover, they are loaded with all the nutrients that are needed for the development and nourishment of the body and this is why many nutritionists recommend eggs as an outstanding breakfast option.





Do you love eggs for breakfast? Then this dish is meant for you. Egg muffins are basically baked eggs laden with fresh vegetables, meat or/and cheesy inclusion according to the preference. You can also stock your freezer with these healthy wholesome egg muffins to satiate your mid-noon cravings. What all you need to do is just place this nutritious tiny treat into the microwave and reheat it whenever you need a quick and easy breakfast or snack. Just 5 minutes of prep time and so convenient for a busy morning, weekend or holiday brunch. Keep them stocked in the freezer and enjoy your meal for a week. If you want to make a keto-friendly egg muffin recipe then skip starchy vegetables and processed meats.





Here's how you can make nutritious Egg Muffins at home:

Ingredients needed:

1tsp butter





4-5 button mushrooms





1 chopped onion





A pinch of chilli flakes





5-6 chicken sausage (any meat)





50 gms Mozzarella cheese (optional)





Black pepper powder and salt to taste





6 eggs

Here's the step-by-step detailed recipe of making egg muffins:

1. Whisk together the eggs, spices and vegetables.





2. Fill each muffin tin with three-quarters of the way to the top with the mixture, crumble mozzarella cheese or any cheese over the top.





3. Bake for 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees, until golden brown and cooked through.





4. Serve hot or store for later. Enjoy!





You can also add bacon, smoked salmon or any other meat to make it look fancier and more nutritious.





Try this healthy breakfast recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.