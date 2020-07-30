SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Eid-Al-Adha 2020: 5 Rose-Based Desserts For A Sweet, Indulgent Feast

Eid-Al-Adha 2020: 5 Rose-Based Desserts For A Sweet, Indulgent Feast

Eid-al-Adha: The simple yet aromatic rose flavour in these dessert recipes makes them a class apart, and ideal for a festive and indulgent treat.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 30, 2020 13:51 IST

Reddit
Eid-Al-Adha 2020: 5 Rose-Based Desserts For A Sweet, Indulgent Feast

Eid-al-Adha: Make your Eid celebrations sweet with these delightful desserts.

Highlights
  • Eid-al-Adha is being celebrated in India on 1st August
  • These delicious rose-flavoured desserts can make for a sweet addition
  • Try these delectable recipes for your Bakrid feast

Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha is on 1st August, 2020, in India. The festival marks the culmination of the holy Hajj pilgrimage by Muslim community. Good food is customary to the festival of Eid-al-Adha, and succulent mutton delicacies are traditionally prepared on this day. Desserts are also an absolute must-have on the festive occasion of Eid, which is why we have collated some delicious sweets for you. The simple yet aromatic rose flavour in these recipes makes them a class apart. From Gulab Phirni to a simple Rose Chikki, these flavourful treats will lend a sweet touch to your Bakrid celebrations.

Here Are 5 Rose-Based Desserts To Celebrate Eid-al-Adha:

1. Almond Rose Kheer

Almond and rose is a match made in heaven, and this wonderful Kheer preparation is testimony to the fact.

2. Gulab Ki Phirni 

Phirni is a classic Indian dessert which never goes out of style. Try this delicious recipe with a rosy twist!

(Also Read: )

84jos828Phirni can be flavoured in a number of ways. 

3. Rose Petal Rice

Rice in dessert is a heavenly combination that you just can't go wrong with. How about some rose petals with it for Eid-al-Adha?

4. Gulab Chikki

This power-packed dry fruit chikki has just a hint of rose petals for an interesting new edge to your Eid celebrations.

(Also Read: )

jafag4uoChikki is the perfect end to a delicious meal. 

5. Aloo aur Gulab ka Halwa

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Yes, potatoes can be used to make desserts too! Try this delicious festive dessert for an Eid treat like never before.

These wonderful rose-flavoured desserts will lend a brand new edge to your Eid festivities. So, get prepping for Eid-al-Adha and celebrate with these indulgent treats!

Comments

Eid Mubarak!



About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Eid Al AdhaDessert RecipesRose Flavoured Dishes
Virat Kohli 'Spoils' Wife Anushka Sharma With This Home-Made Dessert (See Pic Inside)
Virat Kohli 'Spoils' Wife Anushka Sharma With This Home-Made Dessert (See Pic Inside)
Want to Make Restaurant-Like Matar Mushroom? Watch This Recipe Video From Dhaba Restaurant 
Want to Make Restaurant-Like Matar Mushroom? Watch This Recipe Video From Dhaba Restaurant 

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 