Eid-Al-Adha 2020: 5 Rose-Based Desserts For A Sweet, Indulgent Feast

Eid-al-Adha: Make your Eid celebrations sweet with these delightful desserts.

Highlights Eid-al-Adha is being celebrated in India on 1st August

These delicious rose-flavoured desserts can make for a sweet addition

Try these delectable recipes for your Bakrid feast

Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha is on 1st August, 2020, in India. The festival marks the culmination of the holy Hajj pilgrimage by Muslim community. Good food is customary to the festival of Eid-al-Adha, and succulent mutton delicacies are traditionally prepared on this day. Desserts are also an absolute must-have on the festive occasion of Eid, which is why we have collated some delicious sweets for you. The simple yet aromatic rose flavour in these recipes makes them a class apart. From Gulab Phirni to a simple Rose Chikki, these flavourful treats will lend a sweet touch to your Bakrid celebrations.





Here Are 5 Rose-Based Desserts To Celebrate Eid-al-Adha:

1. Almond Rose Kheer





Almond and rose is a match made in heaven, and this wonderful Kheer preparation is testimony to the fact.





2. Gulab Ki Phirni





Phirni is a classic Indian dessert which never goes out of style. Try this delicious recipe with a rosy twist!





(Also Read: Bakrid 2020: Date And Significance Of Eid-Al-Adha And Foods To Celebrate)

Phirni can be flavoured in a number of ways.

3. Rose Petal Rice





Rice in dessert is a heavenly combination that you just can't go wrong with. How about some rose petals with it for Eid-al-Adha?





4. Gulab Chikki





This power-packed dry fruit chikki has just a hint of rose petals for an interesting new edge to your Eid celebrations.





(Also Read: Bakrid 2020: Make Juicy Kalmi Chicken Kebab To Kickstart The Feast With Your Loved Ones)





Chikki is the perfect end to a delicious meal.

5. Aloo aur Gulab ka Halwa





Yes, potatoes can be used to make desserts too! Try this delicious festive dessert for an Eid treat like never before.





These wonderful rose-flavoured desserts will lend a brand new edge to your Eid festivities. So, get prepping for Eid-al-Adha and celebrate with these indulgent treats!





Eid Mubarak!