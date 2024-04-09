The Holy month of Ramadan is on the verge of its end. This means the Muslim community from across the globe is all set to celebrate Eid soon. Also known as Meethi Eid, it is the festival of breaking the month-long fast. This year, Eid al-Fitr is slated for April 10 or April 11, depending on the moon sightings. A typical day of the Eid celebration begins with the ritual of bathing early in the morning, followed by the Salat al-Fazr, or Morning Prayer. Families and friends then get together to enjoy a lavish and exchange wishes, greetings, and gifts.

How Does A Typical Eid Feast Look Like?

Food plays a major role in the Eid celebration. You will find people hosting lavish lunches or dinners, comprising a range of sweet and savoury foods. From kebabs, and samosas to biryani and different types of sweets, an Eid-special meal has it all. Let's take you through some of the special foods prepared during 'Meethi Eid'.





Eid al-Fitr 2024: 5 Special Recipes For Meethi Eid:

1. Sewai Kheer:

Meethi Eid is synonymous with Sewaiyan. You will find people making different types of desserts using the humble vermicelli - the most popular one being kheer. The recipe is super simple. Much like rice kheer, you need to boil milk with sugar and add ghee-roasted vermicelli and dry fruits and nuts to it. Boil everything together to make a dessert of the perfect consistency. It is also referred to as sheer khurma. Click here for the recipe.

2. Kimami Sewaiyan:

Kimami refers to a fragrant and sweet mix, in which the sewai is cooked for a long period of time. Here, boiled vermicelli is cooked in desi ghee until it turns beautiful brown. Cooking in ghee also makes meethi sewai richer and denser. Click here for the recipe.

3. Zarda Pulao:

Also known as 'meethe chawal', it is a dish associated with the Pashtun tribe of Afghanistan. As per food experts, the Mughals brought this rice delicacy to the Indian subcontinent, making it today a popular part of Eid celebration in the country. Click here for the zarda pulao recipe.

4. Baklava:

Baklava, a delectable Turkish treat, is savoured by many in India. If you're curious to discover the mesmerizing process behind this renowned delight, we've got you covered with an easy homemade recipe. Click here to learn how to make baklava.

5. Phirni:

Easy and made with simple ingredients, phirni is the perfect sweet treat you can prepare at home for the Eid feast. To make a basic phirni, you need rice flour, milk, sugar, cardamom, almonds, and pistachios. You can add more ingredients as per your palate to enhance the flavour of the dessert. Click here for the classic phirni recipe.

Meethi Eid Mubarak, everyone!