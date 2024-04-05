As the concluding days of Ramadan approach, the global Muslim community is eagerly awaiting the forthcoming celebration of Eid al-Fitr, one of the most significant festivals in Islam. Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a joyous occasion that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the month of fasting. This year, Ramadan began on March 11, 2024. Central to Eid al-Fitr celebrations is the indulgence in delectable dishes, particularly sweet delicacies, earning the festival the moniker "Meethi Eid" in India and other South Asian nations.





When Is Eid Al-Fitr 2024?

Falling on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri), Eid al-Fitr's date varies annually depending on the sighting of the new moon by local religious authorities. This year, Eid al-Fitr is slated for April 10, 2024, according to drikpanchang.com.

Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Significance And Rituals Of The Festival:

During Ramadan, Muslims adhere to rigorous fasting from dawn until dusk, dedicating themselves to spiritual reflection and closeness with Allah. Eid al-Fitr symbolizes the transition from a month of discipline and self-restraint to a time of celebration and festivity. The festivities commence with the ritual of bathing in the early morning, followed by the Salat al-Fazr, or Morning Prayer. Families gather to enjoy sweet treats, typically dates, and don new attire and jewellery. After the prayers, friends and families gather together with the greetings of Eid-Mubarak and indulge in the festive feast.

Here are 5 traditional recipes to savour on Eid Al-Fitr 2024:

1. Sheer Khurma:

Sheer Khurma, meaning "milk and dates" in Persian, is a rich vermicelli pudding adorned with dates, dry fruits, and saffron. This creamy delight holds a cherished place in Muslim households during Eid festivities. Click here for the recipe.

2. Sewaiyan:

Sewaiyan, a quintessential Eid dessert, features ghee-roasted vermicelli cooked in milk, khoya, and dry fruits. Whether served as a kheer or with a halwa-like consistency, this dish is an irresistible delight. Click here for the recipe.

3. Rose Sharbat:

Refreshing and aromatic, Rose Sharbat is a popular Eid beverage that sets the tone for the celebratory feast. Homemade rose syrup infused with rose petals and essence adds a delightful touch to this cooling concoction. Click here for the recipe.

4. Mutton Shami Kebab:

No Eid feast is complete without succulent kebabs, and Mutton Shami Kebab fits the bill perfectly. These juicy, spicy delights, prepared with minced mutton and aromatic spices, are sure to tantalize the taste buds. Click here for the recipe.

5. Biryani:

Biryani, the epitome of indulgence, features fragrant rice layered with succulent meat and aromatic spices. With regional variations across India, each biryani recipe offers a unique culinary experience. Click here for the recipe.





Eid 2024 Mubarak!