Eid-ul-Adha is an important Muslim festival that signifies sacrifice and devotion. It is also called Bakra Eid or Bakrid. This year, Bakra Eid will be celebrated on June 29, 2023. On this day, Muslims come together to remember the sacrifice made by the Prophet Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to God. Devotees offer prayers and meet family and friends in the evening to enjoy a lavish feast. Meaty dishes, especially mutton, are prepared to mark this occasion and to celebrate with loved ones.

What To Eat On Bakra Eid?

Mutton dishes are the highlight of the festival. These scrumptious dishes showcase the rich flavours and traditional culinary expertise of the community. Grace your festive table with these popular mutton dishes.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 5 Mutton Recipes For Bakra Eid 2023:

1. Mutton Biryani:

Biryani is one of India's favourite dishes. And no Bakra Eid celebration is complete without the aromatic and flavourful mutton biryani. Fragrant basmati rice, marinated mutton, yoghurt, and an assortment of traditional spices are cooked together overnight, creating a heavenly dish that delights the senses. Click here for the recipe for Mutton Biryani.

2. Chapli Kebab:

Chapli kebab, the origin of which can be traced back to Peshawar, is a popular meal that is enjoyed during Bakra Eid. Made with marinated mutton, eggs, wheat flour, herbs, and a blend of spices, these aromatic and tender kebabs add a burst of flavour to your festive platter. Click here for the recipe for Chapli Kebab.

3. Mutton Korma:

Indulge in the flavoursome mutton korma, featuring tender chunks of mutton simmered in a rich and spicy gravy. Marinated in yoghurt or cream, infused with a blend of spices, and slow-cooked to perfection, this dish adds a special charm to the festive occasion. Click here for the recipe for Mutton Korma.

4. Haleem:

Prepare to be enchanted by Ghosht Haleem, a heavenly mutton stew made from a unique combination of wheat or barley, minced mutton, and lentils. Slow-cooked for several hours, this dish achieves a paste-like consistency that tantalises the taste buds with a melange of flavours. Click here for the recipe.

5. Yakhni:

Indulge in the flavours of Kashmir with Mutton Yakhni, a dish prepared in yoghurt. This light and aromatic mutton preparation showcases the subtle flavours of cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, and a medley of Kashmiri spices, perfectly complementing a serving of fragrant rice. Click here for the recipe.

As Bakra Eid 2023 approaches, prepare for a mouthwatering feast with these mutton delicacies. Eid Mubarak!