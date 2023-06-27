Are you all set for the Bakrid festivities? We bet you're buzzing with last-minute preparations and nailing down the ultimate menu for your epic 'dawat'! Well, mark your calendars because this year's Bakrid (aka Eid-ul-Adha) falls on June 29, 2023, and we just know your family and friends are counting down the seconds to sink their teeth into those juicy kebabs and heavenly biryanis made right in your kitchen But what if we told you to spice things up and venture beyond the usual suspects? That's right! While we understand that biryanis and kebabs are timeless classics, there's a whole world of mutton-based recipes waiting to impress your guests with a tantalising fusion of flavours and aromas. Brace yourselves because we're about to reveal some of our favourite recipes that'll help you create a full-course feast for the Eid celebration.

Each of these recipes has been meticulously curated by our team of culinary experts and can be whipped up in your very own kitchen. So, without further ado, let's dive headfirst into the menu for Bakrid 2023 'dawat.' Hungry? You will be!

Eid-ul-adha 2023: Discover The Delights Of Our Full-course Menu For Eid:

For Starters:

1. Mutton 65:

Hailing from the southern region of India, mutton 65 is a unique dish that features crispy and fiery mutton pieces, meticulously marinated in a delightful blend of spices. You simply mix the mutton pieces with garam masala, chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, egg, rice flour, and other ingredients before deep-frying them to perfection. Serve it piping hot with a side of onion and lemon wedges. Click here for the recipe.





2. Mutton Sukka:





Next up, we have mutton sukka (or mutton fry) - a beloved snack from Andhra Pradesh. You can enjoy this dish as a starter or pair it with parotta or chapatti for a wholesome meal. In Andhra cuisine, mutton fry is even mixed with rice to create a mouthwatering fry piece of biryani. Find the recipe for this versatile dish here.

For the Mains:

1. Mutton Pulao:





Move aside, biryani! Give this mutton pulao a try for your party. Similar to biryani, mutton pulao is a medley of spices and tender mutton pieces combined with fragrant rice. The key difference lies in the texture. Mutton pulao boasts a moist and succulent texture that can be relished as is, accompanied by some refreshing raita on the side. Click here for the recipe.





2. Military Mutton Curry:





Prepare for a taste explosion with the versatile military mutton curry. Pair it with roti, rice, biryani, idli, dosa, vada, or any side dish of your choice for a wholesome meal. It's juicy, spicy, and aromatic, and can be whipped up in just half an hour. We recommend preparing this dish and pairing it with paratha for the ultimate Eid feast. Click here for the recipe.

3. Rara Mutton:





Here's another delectable mutton curry recipe from Himachal Pradesh, prepared with a medley of aromatic Indian spices. To make this recipe, you need to toast the spices and create a flavorful masala, which is then used to cook onions, chillies, tomatoes, and mutton. And don't forget, add a dollop of ghee at the end to elevate the dish with that extra burst of flavour. Pair it with rice, roti, or paratha, and savour every bite. Click here for the recipe.

For Dessert:

1. Falooda Kulfi:





We understand that the mere mention of Eid dessert brings sheer khurma and shahi tukda to mind. But as promised, we're offering something unique this year, even for the dessert menu. Presenting the scrumptious falooda kulfi recipe to end your meal on a sweet note. What's more, this dessert is served chilled, making it ideal for the scorching weather outside. Click here for the recipe.

2. Dates Barfi:





For those who prefer to watch their calorie intake, we have the perfect dessert for you. It's a delicious barfi made with dates, poppy seeds, almonds, cashew nuts, coconut, and other delightful ingredients. Dates barfi is not only easy to make but also guilt-free, allowing you to indulge without hesitation. Click here for the recipe.

Loving the Eid menu we've curated for you? Give it a shot this year and share pictures of your feast with us on social media. Bakrid Mubarak, everyone!