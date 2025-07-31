Authorities at the Food Safety Department have issued a directive regarding sweet shops in Sangam city, Prayagraj. As per the new orders, a consumer satisfaction feedback app is now compulsory for all sweet shop owners. The initiative aims to enhance accountability and transparency in the food industry for the benefit of consumers in Sangam. According to a report by the Times of India, more than 100 prominent sweet shops in Sangam have been instructed to encourage customers to use the application. This effort is part of a larger plan arranged by officials in the Food Safety Department. Through the app, they intend to use technology for better regulation and faster grievance redressal.





The goal is to make food outlets prioritise customer feedback and quickly address hygiene or safety issues, if any. A senior member of the Food Safety Department revealed that the team has already asked traders of the Prayagraj Sweets & Namkeen Welfare Association to promote a customer feedback app before the festive season. He added that the traders were also informed about the customer satisfaction feedback, which is now mandatory to display outside every sweet shop.

Additionally, shop owners were asked to put up a display containing details from the Oil and Sugar Boards, indicating the amount of oil and sugar each item contains. Apart from that, they were also advised to reduce the use of food colouring in sweets and namkeen bakery products.





Ankit Gupta, who owns a well-known sweet shop in Sangam, told the Times of India that they are spreading awareness about the Food Safety Connect app among consumers. He shared that he has put up banners and posters outside all their outlets to encourage customer feedback. Gupta further mentioned that most members of the Prayagraj Sweet & Namkeen Welfare Association have been following the same orders at their respective shops.





Moreover, Ankit Gupta pointed out that since obesity has become a serious health issue affecting people across ages and increasing the risk of diabetes, heart problems, and high blood pressure, among others, he and his team are actively participating in efforts to raise awareness about obesity.