Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner, and there's excitement in the air. As we prepare to welcome our loved ones and indulge in delicious feasts, the question on everyone's mind is: what's on the menu? If you're looking to impress your guests with something truly special, look no further! This Eid, ditch the usual recipes and try out these five lip-smacking kebab recipes that are sure to wow your family and friends. From classic seekh kebabs to juicy boti kebabs, we've got you covered. These kebab recipes will surely make your Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations one to remember.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Delicious Kebab Recipes You Can Enjoy On Eid-ul-Fitr 2025:

1. Shami Kebab

A classic Mughlai delight, Shami Kebab is a flavourful blend of minced meat, spices, and herbs. These bite-sized kebabs are perfect for snacking on while celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. Their rich, aromatic flavour will leave you wanting more. Find the complete recipe for Shami Kebab here.

2. Mutton Boti

For those who love a good slow-cooked kebab, Mutton Boti is the way to go. Tender, juicy mutton pieces marinated in a mix of spices and yoghurt, then grilled to perfection. It's a showstopper at any Eid gathering! Click here for the complete recipe for Mutton Boti.

3. Haleem Kebab

Inspired by the iconic Haleem dish, these kebabs bring together the richness of wheat, lentils, and meat. A unique blend of textures and flavours, Haleem Kebabs are sure to intrigue your guests and leave them impressed. Find the complete recipe for Haleem Kebab here.

4. Galouti Kebab

Named after the royal courts of Lucknow, Galouti Kebabs are a delicate, melt-in-your-mouth delight. Made with finely minced lamb and a blend of spices, these kebabs are sure to transport your taste buds to the era of the nawabs. Click here for the complete recipe for Galouti Kebab.

5. Seekh Kebab

A timeless favourite, Seekh Kebabs are a staple at any Eid celebration. Skewers of marinated minced meat grilled to perfection over an open flame. The result is a smoky flavour that's impossible to resist. Find the complete recipe for Seekh Kebab here.





These kebab recipes will surely make your Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations a little extra special - be sure to try them out!